Hichem KANINE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • MEDITRAM - Stage

    2013 - 2013 : Stage pratique chez - MEDITRAM travaux maritime. ;

Formations

  • INSIM (Amger)

    Amger 2014 - maintenant Master of Business Administration

    MASTER IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - OPTION :
    MARKETING MANAGEMENT

  • INSTITUT INTERNATIONAL DE MANAGEMEN (Alger)

    Alger 2012 - 2013 BBA - BACHLOR IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

    BACHLOR IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - OPTION : INGENIEUR D'AFFAIRE.

  • Berlitz School (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2013 Certificat de la langue

    Anglais: très bonne maitrise - 2011 / 2013: Certificat de la langue anglaise délivré par BERLITZ School : niveau (8) Advanced 2.

  • INSIM (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2012 TS

    comptabilité et gestion d'entreprise

  • Centre De Formation

    Alger 2008 - 2009 BT

    B.T en comptabilité et gestion d'entreprise - centre de formation de DRARIA.

  • Centre De Formation De AIN (Alger)

    Alger 2007 - 2008 certificat de maitrise

    C.M.T.C certificat de maitrise technique comptable - (Attestation).

  • Centre De Formation De AIN (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2006 certificat d'aide

