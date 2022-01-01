Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Hichem LAGHRIBI
Hichem LAGHRIBI
ALGER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BET SNC LAVALIN INTERNATIONNAL
maintenant
Cima+ international
- Ingénieur chef d'equipe
2009 - maintenant
projet:
suivi et contrôle
autoroute est-ouest Algérie
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Travaux Publics ENTP (Kouba - Alger)
Kouba - Alger
1998 - 2003
ROUTE
Réseau
Alg SUD
Chouchani Mohammed LABIDI
Djalil ZIZI
Marie-Catherine MONTERO
Mohammed BAKELLI
Nadjib BAHBAH
Samia BOURASSE
Sandrine DIDIER-OSIWALA
Tamani KHELIF