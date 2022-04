Curriculum Vitae; HICHEM MHIRI







OFFSHORE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR

MARINE CHIEF ENGINEER







NAME : HICHEM MHIRI



ADRESS : route de l’aérodrome zone industriel oued chabouni 3071

BP 45 SFAX TUNISIA

DATE OF BIRTH: 22 OCTOBER 1970

TEL (home): 00216 74 680401

TEL (mobile): 00216 98 260 499

00216 50 460 499

E-MAIL : hichemhiri@yahoo.fr

NATIONALITY: Tunisian

MARITAL STATUS: married, 2childrens

LANGUAGES (spoken and written): English; French; Arabic

COMPUTER PROGRAMS: World; Excel; power point, AutoCAD, Amos.



EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:



DIPLOMA OF PETROLEUM ENGINEER (on going)

Oil and gas institute Monastir

DIPLOMA OF FIRST CLASS MARINE MECHANICAL ENGINEER (ministers of transport & merchant marine; higher institute for maritime studies; Casablanca; morocco; 30/06/ 2000)

DIPLOMA OF FIRST CLASS MARINE OFFICER (ministers of transport & merchant marine; higher institute of maritime studies; Casablanca; morocco 30/6/1995)



Secondary School Education Tunisian Baccalaureate (June 1990)

Tunisian Primary School Certificate (June 1982)

DOCUMENTS & CERTIFICATES



• CERTIFICATE OF COMPETENCY AS CHIEF ENGINEER OFFICER FIRST CLASS OF MERCHANT MARINE with no limitation (steam &diesel) (No 210387, ministry of communication technologies and transport)



• ENDORSEMENT OF CERTIFICATE AS CHIEF ENGINEER OFFICER (No 210387, ministry of communication technologies and transport; republic of Tunisia)

• MEDICAL FIRST AID AND TRAINING CERTIFICATE

• ADVENCED FIRE FIGHTING TRAINING COURSE CERTIFICATE

• CERTIFICATE OF PROFICENCY IN SURVIVAL CRAFT AND RESCUE BOATS

• BASIC SAFETY TRAINING CERTIFICATE

• TANKER FAMILIARISATION CERTIFICATE

• TANKER SPECIALITY CERTIFICATE OIL

• SHIP SECURITY OFFICER

• COMPANY SECURITY OFFICER

• RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

• NEBOSH international certificate

• BOSIET

• HELICOPTER CRASH

• CONFINED SPACE ENTRY

• CERTIFICATE OF TRAINING IN GAS DETECTION SYSTEM (PYROBANE OFFSHORE SAFETY DIVISION)

• CERTIFICATE OF TRAINING IN POWER FLUID AND WATER INJECTION PUMPS UNITS (CALDER PRESSURE SYSTEMS)

• AMOS M&P TRAINING CERTIFICATE (SRO solution)

• QUALITY INTERNAL AUDIT as ISO9001 (2000) and ISO19011 (interface consulting)

• CERTIFICATE OF TRAINING IN HAZOP(Connaught)

• CERTIFICATE OF TRAINING INACCIDENT INVESTIGUIATION (Connaught)

• CERTIFICATE OF H2S AWARNESS (Global fire training and consultancy)

• CERTIFICATE OF BA AWARNESS (Global fire training

• and consultancy)

• CERTIFICATE OF CRUD OIL PROCESSING AND SAFETY CONTROL

• CERTIFICATE OF FUNTIONAL SAFETY IN OPERATION AS PER IEC 61511PROFESSIONAL EXPERINCE:



• Offshore process maintenance supervisor on board of FPSO (juin 2006 to april 2013) LUNDIN TUNISIA



• Chief engineer on board of containers and RORO ships(january 2005 to december 2005) UNISHIPPING



• Chief engineer on board of AHTS & MPSV (october 2001 to december 2004) Societe de maintenance des instellations petrolieres



• Chief engineer on board of general cargo& bulk carrier (august 2000 to september 2001)Societe Maritime Amira



• First engineer on board of tanker and general cargo (november 1997 to september 1999) hannibal marine tanker



• Cadet, 2nd &3rd engineer on board of cargo, RORO &bulk carrier.(september 1995 to september 1997) (Compagnie Tunisienne de navigation)



EQUIPMENT EXPERIENCE &COMPETANCE:



• Offshore maintenance project planning management

• Marine & offshore engineering

• Safety management system

• Gas & crude oil processing plants

• Water injection processing plants

• Produced water processing plants

• Diesel engine :2 and 4 stroke overhaul and major repair

• High pressure water injection pumps

• Compressor (screw, centrifuge and piston) maintenance and major repair

• Pumps (centrifuge, gear, screw &piston)

• Crane , winch &hydraulic power pack

• Steam plant: boilers, turbine, condenser& evaporators

• Air condition and fridge plants maintenance and major repair

• Centrifuge separators overhaul and major repair

• Inert gas plants

• Power fluid high pressure injection pumps

• Steam & gas turbine

• Fire and gas detection systems

• Hydraulic power units for sub sea control

• PFD& PID









Mes compétences :

Pétrole

Management

Maritime & offshore

Energie

Environnement