Menu

Malek ZAGHOUANI

Jersey

En résumé

• • • Project Manager with Petrofac International.
• • Nine years experience at Lundin Tunisia B.V, ( Major Oil & Gas company) as offshore installation manager (OIM) on board the FPSO “ IKDAM “ for the ISIS oilfield project and the Oudhna oilfield project
• Master mariner foreign going,COC 1st class (unlimited) .
Twelve years spent in the shipping industry and long experiance as Master on board tanker ships Exxon and repsol approved.
• Marine auditor and flag state auditor/Inspector at Liberian registry (LISCR)
• A professional HSE manager and have at all time ensured a high standard of safety and security.
• Enthusiastic, commited,and being adaptable with new environment and geared up for new challenges.
• Working and Reporting languages: English , French and Arabic

Mes compétences :
Offshore
Oil & Gas industry
Oil Field
Oil Gas industry
Offshoring

Entreprises

  • Petrofac International - Project Manager

    Jersey 2012 - maintenant

  • Lundin Petroleum - Offshore Installation Manager (OIM)

    Stockholm 2005 - 2012 Responsible to Lundin Netherlands B.V for managing all activities & operations, preserving safety, health and welfare of all personnel together with the integrity of the FPSO and all associated infrastructure, mooring system, risers, umbilical and sub-sea Wellheads.
    My responsibility covers all production and process activities, ensuring that topsides process & submarine wells are efficiently managed taking into account the safe side of operations and the optimization in the use of chemicals.
    I issue the daily report on installation activities and check the accuracy of all data reported. I provide weekly, monthly and any other ad-hoc report and data trend requested.
    I am in charge for the implementation of the environmental, Health and Safety system and for onboard emergency response organization. I ‘m accountable to Lundin Netherlands B.V for managing all emergencies in the FPSO, protecting the well-being of personnel, resolving and solving problems & challenges on daily bases, and meeting demanding deadlines.
    I was responsible of the implementation and monitoring of the safety system of work (SSOW),such as PTW system, safety tours, inspections, incident accident investigation and follow up, risk assessment/Hazop,safety meetings ………
    As OIM, I am in charge to review and revise the FPSO safety management system (SMS) and security plan, contribute to the revision of the company manuals (SMS) and managing safety trainings for all personnel on board.
    I’m always monitoring the levels of competency on board and ensuring that corrective action takes place.
    As tankers ship terminal & oil field manager, I am accountable for the management of all terminal activities, Helicopter landing operations, supply vessels, tug boats and Off take tankers operations, including the management of the mooring & unmooring operations, cargo offloading, Lab analyses and providing all cargo documents such as Bill of Loading and all others Cargo documents.
    I am accountable for maintaining all class (DNV) & register certificates and monitoring the maintenance plan & records, preparing and conducting areas inspections to ensure compliance with all regulatory and corporate safety and environmental regulations

    ACHIEVEMENTS AS OIM
     Have maintained a high standard of safety on board and set up a safety culture.
     Achieved high production performances with very good uptime during continuous 5 years and ensured successful implementation of all necessary process upgrades & modifications to meet company production performances targets.
     Successfully completed, in 2011, the special class survey for Ikdam, while she was on site, and obtained the DNV re-classification certificates for next 5 years.
     Have contributed to the improvement , upgrade and implementation of the company safety management system
     Developed the company environmental management system manual.
     Strongly contributed to the training and the continuous enhancement of personnel competency on board.
     Have strongly contributed to the compliance of the FPSO’s equipments and personnel with LISCR regulation and to the implementation of the LISCR seafarer’s electronic application system (SEA) at LTBV.
     Have strongly contributed to setting up a team work spirit and to maintain a very good working atmosphere on board.

Formations

  • Naval Academy Tunisia (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 1990 - 1991 1st Class Captain

    Marine Merchant

  • Tunisian Naval Academy (Kélibia)

    Kélibia 1986 - 1988 1st Class Mate

    Marine Merchant

  • Tunisian Military Academy (Tunis)

    Tunis 1984 - 1986 DESS

    preparatory branch

Réseau