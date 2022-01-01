Malek ZAGHOUANI

• • • Project Manager with Petrofac International.
• • Nine years experience at Lundin Tunisia B.V, ( Major Oil & Gas company) as offshore installation manager (OIM) on board the FPSO “ IKDAM “ for the ISIS oilfield project and the Oudhna oilfield project
• Master mariner foreign going,COC 1st class (unlimited) .
Twelve years spent in the shipping industry and long experiance as Master on board tanker ships Exxon and repsol approved.
• Marine auditor and flag state auditor/Inspector at Liberian registry (LISCR)
• A professional HSE manager and have at all time ensured a high standard of safety and security.
• Enthusiastic, commited,and being adaptable with new environment and geared up for new challenges.
• Working and Reporting languages: English , French and Arabic
Mes compétences :
Offshore
Oil & Gas industry
Oil Field
Oil Gas industry
Offshoring