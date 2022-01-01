Menu

Hichem NAGUECH

Paris

En résumé

Creation of functional and technical specifications for BI projects
Expert and certified in ETL tool : Talend Integration Suite and Talend Open studio
Installation, implementation and deployment lifecycle of a BI project
Optimization and Tuning SQL for Oracle DBMS
Migration and optimize migration of data’s high-volume
Design and development of ETL processes
Modeling of data migration process
Proficiency in Python programming language
Design and implementation of financial, Statistics and BI reports
Expert in reporting tools Actuate suite (BIRT, iServer) and Jasper suite (iReport, JasperServer)
Have a knowledge in derived products with software UBIX


Mes compétences :
Oracle
Business intelligence
Talend Open Studio
BIRT
Data warehouse
UBIX
Finance de marché
Python
JAVA
C++
UNIX
DataStage PX
SSIS SSAS
SSRS
GED
Workflows
ETL
ETL et Modelisation
SQL
Talend
Reporting
Ingénieur
ETL Talend TOS et TIS
ODI

Entreprises

  • Dataraise - Practice Manager / Talend consultant

    Paris 2017 - maintenant La société DATARAISE est une société de conseil et d'ingénierie informatique (SSII) basée à Paris spécialisée en BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE et DATA MANAGEMENT (intégration de données, qualité de données, Master Data Management). Nous intervenons auprès de PME et de grands comptes et exploitons tout le potentiel des solutions telles que TALEND dont nous sommes GOLD PARTNER.

  • CARREFOUR BANQUE - TALEND / ESB Consultant

    Courcouronnes 2016 - 2017 Modélisation et Développement des processus ETL avec Talend
    Modélisation et développement des processus ESB avec Talend
    Mise en production et recette des processus.
    Test d'integration et de charge des processus
    optimisation des temps de traitement.

  • Hermès - Talend / BIGDATA consultant

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Mise en place d'une plateforme BigData pour améliorer la qualité des données clients
    - Conception des JOB Talend pour l'interfaçage entre les les différentes plateforme et le datalake
    - Développement des processus d'alimentation du CRM avec un webService REST
    - Réalisation de processus de normalisation et dé-normalisation des données en utilisant du Map/Reduce
    - Réalisation des processus de chargement des données dans la plateforme HADOOP en utilisant SQOOP
    - Réalisation des processus d'intégration des données dans HBASE
    - Mise en place de la plateforme de développementet de production TALEND
    ENVIRONNEMENT : Talend, TAC, SQL Server, Hadoop, Sqoop, MapReduce, HBASE, Json, java

  • DIRECT ENERGIE - DATARAISE - Etl Consultant

    2013 - 2016

  • Dataraise - Consultant ETL

    Paris 2013 - 2017

  • ALTIS Semiconductor - STARCLAY - AMD Consulting - Consultant ETL Talend

    2013 - 2013 Conception et développement des JOB Talend (TOS)
    Modélisation des processus de migration de donnée
    Mise en place et déploiement dans un environnement J2EE

  • EB Immobilier Honfleur Agence ORPI - AER Consulting - AMD Consulting - Consultant Jasper Report

    Honfleur 2013 - 2013 Consulting sur la conception, développement, intégration et mise en place de rapport Jasper. (iReport, JasperServer, Java, SQL Server)

  • Jouve - AMD Consulting - R&D Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2012

  • AMD Consulting - Ingénieur R&D

    PARIS 12 2012 - 2013 Consulting sur la conception, développement, intégration et mise en place de rapport Jasper. (iReport, JasperServer, Java, SQL Server)

  • Sungard - R&D Engineer

    Lognes 2011 - 2012 R&D engineer - Position , Risk & Operations - UBIX

  • Orange TN - Makina Corpus - BI Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Study of the data sources from the operator and design Datawarehouse

  • Jordan Telecom Group - Makina Corpus - ETL Enginner

    2009 - 2010 - Design of Talend JOBs
    - Optimization time for data migration (Tuning SQL parallelism)
    - Modeling and design process for optimize migration time.

    (Talend Integration Suite, Oracle 8i, Oracle 10 g, SQL Loader, BSCS 5.21,
    BSCS IX R2)

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D' Informatique Tunis El Manar (ISI) (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2008 - 2010 software engineering and information systems

  • Université Tunis Carthage    ESTI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Information System

    Master's degree

