Hichem NAGUECH

Creation of functional and technical specifications for BI projects
Expert and certified in ETL tool : Talend Integration Suite and Talend Open studio
Installation, implementation and deployment lifecycle of a BI project
Optimization and Tuning SQL for Oracle DBMS
Migration and optimize migration of data’s high-volume
Design and development of ETL processes
Modeling of data migration process
Proficiency in Python programming language
Design and implementation of financial, Statistics and BI reports
Expert in reporting tools Actuate suite (BIRT, iServer) and Jasper suite (iReport, JasperServer)
Have a knowledge in derived products with software UBIX
Mes compétences :
Oracle
Business intelligence
Talend Open Studio
BIRT
Data warehouse
UBIX
Finance de marché
Python
JAVA
C++
UNIX
DataStage PX
SSIS SSAS
SSRS
GED
Workflows
ETL
ETL et Modelisation
SQL
Talend
Reporting
Ingénieur
ETL Talend TOS et TIS
ODI