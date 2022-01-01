Hichem NAGUECH

Creation of functional and technical specifications for BI projects

Expert and certified in ETL tool : Talend Integration Suite and Talend Open studio

Installation, implementation and deployment lifecycle of a BI project

Optimization and Tuning SQL for Oracle DBMS

Migration and optimize migration of data’s high-volume

Design and development of ETL processes

Modeling of data migration process

Proficiency in Python programming language

Design and implementation of financial, Statistics and BI reports

Expert in reporting tools Actuate suite (BIRT, iServer) and Jasper suite (iReport, JasperServer)

Have a knowledge in derived products with software UBIX





Mes compétences :

Oracle

Business intelligence

Talend Open Studio

BIRT

Data warehouse

UBIX

Finance de marché

Python

JAVA

C++

UNIX

DataStage PX

SSIS SSAS

SSRS

GED

Workflows

ETL

ETL et Modelisation

SQL

Talend

Reporting

Ingénieur

ETL Talend TOS et TIS

ODI