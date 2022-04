44 Years old, originally graduated from Naval academy in 1990 as a navy officer (officer of the deck) then in mid 2002 , I changed totally my career path to theheavy equipment business ,I've been always taking challenging positions.

I started as a branch manager in Caterpillar dealer in Tunis, then in early 2008 I started the sales business as sales manager in Mannai Trading Company in Qatar.



Mes compétences :

Construction

Construction Equipment

Cranes

JCB

Sales