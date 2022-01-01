HILAL GROUP COMPANIES

LiveAnimals Meat and Meat Products, Leather, Intestine Gıda Tic. Inc.

Kazakhstan Department

It has branches in 16 countries based in Kazakhstan. We buy and sell live sheep, lamb and cattle We slaughter sheep, lambs and cattle raised in our own farm in our own slaughterhouse in Kazakhstan.

European Department

Ireland from our branch in Berlin / Germany. We make live slaughter of sheep, lamb and beef in the slaughterhouses in which Italy and Austria deal.

We slaughter live sheep, lamb and beef slaughterhouses in Ukraine and Georgia.

Sheep, Lamb and beef Carcass We provide land, sea and air cargoes to our customers.

Halal and Kosher Cutting.

Kuwait, Qatar.Dubai, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

We have agreement with airfreight for each country including live animals.

We offer to share everything with our customers to make our products more beautiful.



international confirmation code

KZA.05/W-0318/E EC.X-Deuc.0113 UA10038605247 GE405169035

WhatsApp GSM +380634456495 +97430459972

Phone +77272734973 Fax +903422325046

Email : hilalmeat.kz@yandex.com hilalcasing@mail.ru

Web : https://hilalmeatkz.wixsite.com/hilalgroupcompanies

Skype: hilalcasing1968



Mes compétences :

COWHIDES

BEEF CARCASS

SHEEP CARCASS

LIVE CATTLE

WET BLUE

SHOE LEATHER

LIVE SHEEP

ORIGINAL SHEEP INTESTINES

CALIBRE SHEEP INTESTINES (HANKS)

GOAD SKİN

IMPORT EXPORT

FRESH SHEEP INTESTINES

TRADE

BUSİNESS