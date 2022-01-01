HILAL GROUP COMPANIES
LiveAnimals Meat and Meat Products, Leather, Intestine Gıda Tic. Inc.
Kazakhstan Department
It has branches in 16 countries based in Kazakhstan. We buy and sell live sheep, lamb and cattle We slaughter sheep, lambs and cattle raised in our own farm in our own slaughterhouse in Kazakhstan.
European Department
Ireland from our branch in Berlin / Germany. We make live slaughter of sheep, lamb and beef in the slaughterhouses in which Italy and Austria deal.
We slaughter live sheep, lamb and beef slaughterhouses in Ukraine and Georgia.
Sheep, Lamb and beef Carcass We provide land, sea and air cargoes to our customers.
Halal and Kosher Cutting.
Kuwait, Qatar.Dubai, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia
We have agreement with airfreight for each country including live animals.
We offer to share everything with our customers to make our products more beautiful.
HILAL GROUP COMPANIES
Live Animals Meat and Skin, Intestines Food Trade Inc.
international confirmation code
KZA.05/W-0318/E EC.X-Deuc.0113 UA10038605247 GE405169035
WhatsApp GSM +380634456495 +97430459972
Phone +77272734973 Fax +903422325046
Email : hilalmeat.kz@yandex.com hilalcasing@mail.ru
Web : https://hilalmeatkz.wixsite.com/hilalgroupcompanies
Skype: hilalcasing1968
Mes compétences :
COWHIDES
BEEF CARCASS
SHEEP CARCASS
LIVE CATTLE
WET BLUE
SHOE LEATHER
LIVE SHEEP
ORIGINAL SHEEP INTESTINES
CALIBRE SHEEP INTESTINES (HANKS)
GOAD SKİN
IMPORT EXPORT
FRESH SHEEP INTESTINES
TRADE
BUSİNESS