Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hinatea FONTENEAU
Ajouter
Hinatea FONTENEAU
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Team Working
Map info
Entreprises
Keolis
- Chargée d'étude, Marketing International
Paris
2013
Keolis
- Chargée de Missions Marketing
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Keolis
- Chargée d'étude, Marketing International
Paris
2013 - 2013
Stage de 5 mois
Formations
Université Lumière Lyon 2 / ENTPE
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Master Professionnel
Master TURP
Ecole Nationale Des Travaux Publics De L'Etat (ENTPE)
Lyon
2010 - 2013
Diplôme d'Ingénieur
Transport
Réseau
Alexandre CHALOT
Alexis LECLERC
Alexis MASERO
Camille BRAX
Christophe NOURI
Clément IUNG
Florent BOUJON
Marie DENIZET
Marion COQUET
Simon MELOT