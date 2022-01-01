Hind ANAJJAR

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Headhunting
Recrutement
Entreprises
DELL
- Recruitment Consultant
MONTPELLIER2013 - maintenantOwns and manages the entire recruiting cycle from the time the hiring need is received to the time the candidate is on-boarded.
Develops recruitment strategies using various sourcing techniques, qualifies and interviews candidates and confers job offers.
Responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a quality experience in staffing for candidates and customers.
Sources, screens and interviews applicants in line with requirements and ensures that the reference checking process is completed.
Sources candidates directly in the marketplace and develops candidate pools within their respective market streams.
Works with the hiring managers to develop strong selection processes through the use of creative and innovative techniques and tools.
Develops offers in line with approved guidelines, negotiates offer and finalizes start date with candidate.
Continues interaction with candidate till the time the candidate joins the organization. Leads and closes all formalities related to on- boarding of the candidate.
Exercises judgment on the right sourcing channels to be used.
Responsible for managing hiring using appropriate strategies to ensure the best quality of hire and cost per hire.
Develop, support and maintain employment advertising campaigns and college recruiting
In charge of the hiring for Western Europe, US, and Emerging markets
Organisation of job days in Belgium and the Netherlands for the Dutch and Belgian markets' hirings
Social media POC for Dell Casablanca: Promotion of Dell's image and Dell Casa' events through social media
University Relations POC for Dell Casablanca: Coordinates with universities/schools and the business for interns/graduates hirings (hiring forecasts, job fairs' selection, internal events' organisation,..)
Dell
- Talent Acquisition Analyst
MONTPELLIER2010 - 2013Plan and execute recruitment/staffing activities in support of business group growth.
-Implement short- and long term staffing activities to ensure alignment with challenging growth targets, balancing internal and external resources to meet hiring demand and quarterly exit-numbers.
-Manage filling vacancies against rigorous time, quality and service demands, prioritising both volume and "difficult to fill" issues.
-Successfully achieve recruitment targets as defined by the business and the Regional Staffing Manager.
-Support implementation of strategic Staffing initiatives.
Business interaction:
-Partnering with the business to co-ordinate solutions to recruit and select potential employees to meet approved headcount requirements.
-Work with managers to anticipate attrition, transition and growth rates.
-Provide quality screening and selection solutions to hiring managers.
-Manage the team's handling of applications and response, providing feedback to management and candidates on interviews in a professional and timely manner.
-Act as a subject matter expert of industry market and trends for assigned groups.
Candidate attraction/generation: sourcing
-Researching and utilising the most time and cost effective methods of identifying quality potential employees.
-Search the recruitment Database and web board databases for relevant candidates
-Coordinating all recruitment sourcing including advertising (print and web based), employee referrals and personal networking
-Drive use of e-recruitment methods to achieve best practice
Candidate delivery,selection & hire:
-Educate managers to implement best recruitment practice
-Handle complex salary negotiations and job offers that involve selling the candidate.
-Strive to achieve quarterly improvement for the team on key performance indicators
Bil consulting
- Recruitment Intern
2010 - 2010: BIL CONSULTING- Cabinet de conseil et de recrutement
* Réalisation de plusieurs missions de recrutement de divers profils : RRH, Ingénieurs, commerciaux, technico-commerciaux, ...