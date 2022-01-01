Menu

Hind ANAJJAR

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Headhunting
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • DELL - Recruitment Consultant

    MONTPELLIER 2013 - maintenant Owns and manages the entire recruiting cycle from the time the hiring need is received to the time the candidate is on-boarded.
    Develops recruitment strategies using various sourcing techniques, qualifies and interviews candidates and confers job offers.
    Responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a quality experience in staffing for candidates and customers.
    Sources, screens and interviews applicants in line with requirements and ensures that the reference checking process is completed.
    Sources candidates directly in the marketplace and develops candidate pools within their respective market streams.
    Works with the hiring managers to develop strong selection processes through the use of creative and innovative techniques and tools.
    Develops offers in line with approved guidelines, negotiates offer and finalizes start date with candidate.
    Continues interaction with candidate till the time the candidate joins the organization. Leads and closes all formalities related to on- boarding of the candidate.
    Exercises judgment on the right sourcing channels to be used.
    Responsible for managing hiring using appropriate strategies to ensure the best quality of hire and cost per hire.
    Develop, support and maintain employment advertising campaigns and college recruiting

     In charge of the hiring for Western Europe, US, and Emerging markets
     Organisation of job days in Belgium and the Netherlands for the Dutch and Belgian markets' hirings
     Social media POC for Dell Casablanca: Promotion of Dell's image and Dell Casa' events through social media
     University Relations POC for Dell Casablanca: Coordinates with universities/schools and the business for interns/graduates hirings (hiring forecasts, job fairs' selection, internal events' organisation,..)

  • Dell - Talent Acquisition Analyst

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2013 Plan and execute recruitment/staffing activities in support of business group growth.
    -Implement short- and long term staffing activities to ensure alignment with challenging growth targets, balancing internal and external resources to meet hiring demand and quarterly exit-numbers.
    -Manage filling vacancies against rigorous time, quality and service demands, prioritising both volume and "difficult to fill" issues.
    -Successfully achieve recruitment targets as defined by the business and the Regional Staffing Manager.
    -Support implementation of strategic Staffing initiatives.

    Business interaction:
    -Partnering with the business to co-ordinate solutions to recruit and select potential employees to meet approved headcount requirements.
    -Work with managers to anticipate attrition, transition and growth rates.
    -Provide quality screening and selection solutions to hiring managers.
    -Manage the team's handling of applications and response, providing feedback to management and candidates on interviews in a professional and timely manner.
    -Act as a subject matter expert of industry market and trends for assigned groups.

    Candidate attraction/generation: sourcing
    -Researching and utilising the most time and cost effective methods of identifying quality potential employees.
    -Search the recruitment Database and web board databases for relevant candidates
    -Coordinating all recruitment sourcing including advertising (print and web based), employee referrals and personal networking
    -Drive use of e-recruitment methods to achieve best practice

    Candidate delivery,selection & hire:
    -Educate managers to implement best recruitment practice
    -Handle complex salary negotiations and job offers that involve selling the candidate.
    -Strive to achieve quarterly improvement for the team on key performance indicators

  • Bil consulting - Recruitment Intern

    2010 - 2010 : BIL CONSULTING- Cabinet de conseil et de recrutement
    * Réalisation de plusieurs missions de recrutement de divers profils : RRH, Ingénieurs, commerciaux, technico-commerciaux, ...

Formations

  • Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi MILANO

    Milano 2007 - 2008 Programme d'échange

  • Université Al Akhawayn (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2006 - 2010 Bachelor

  • Université Al Akhawayn (Ifrane)

    Ifrane 2006 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    (Bac+4) en Développement des Ressources Humaines : Mention Très Bien

  • Lycée Français D'Agadir (Agadir)

    Agadir 2002 - 2003 Baccalauréat en Sciences Economiques et Sociales

