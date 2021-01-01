Menu

Oumar Charles Diène DIOM

En résumé

As a senior financial auditor at the Financial Services Office of EY Luxembourg, I have been working for various reputable institutions (hedge funds, central administrator banks, management companies, securitization vehicles...). At EY Lux, we have the opportunity to work in an international environment, not only within our Luxembourg Office (50 nationalities) but also through contacts on a regular basis with other EY Offices (Europe, USA…).

My day-to-day responsibilities consist of:

• supervising the audit engagements, coaching team members (up to 4 juniors) and reviewing their work
• implementing the entire audit process (risk assessment , review of the control environment, audit strategy, execution and conclusion)
• managing the client relationship (follow-up of the audit requests, monitoring deadlines and reporting process)
• identifying client opportunities
• monitoring performance and target achievement.


I have gained a significant experience in the Asset Management industry:

• Audits of Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs
• Audits carried out in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA) or Auditing Standards Generally Accepted in the US (USGAAS)
• Audits of onshore and offshore funds under Lux GAAP or IFRS
• Review of investment portfolio valuation, investment compliance, NAV error calculation, performance fees, AML procedures...
• Review of capital operations such as liquidation, merger, Contribution & Redemption In Kind (CIK/RIK)

Mes compétences :
Marchés financiers
Analyse financière
Audit financier

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Junior Auditor

    Luxembourg 2011 - maintenant

  • Banque centrale des États de l'Afrique de l'Ouest - Stagiaire analyste financier

    Dakar 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 Master in Management

    Relevant courses : Advanced accounting, Financial Analysis, Tax Law,

  • Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi MILANO

    Milano 2008 - 2009 Msc Finance (Erasmus)

    AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS accredited. Relevant courses : Quantitative Finance, Corporate Finance, Financial Analysis, Statistics

  • Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur

    Strasbourg 2005 - 2008 Bachelor of Science (BSc), Economics

    Relevant courses: Economics (Macro/Micro), Mathematics, Statistics, Econometrics, Finance, Business Law, Accounting