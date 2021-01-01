Oumar Charles Diène DIOM

As a senior financial auditor at the Financial Services Office of EY Luxembourg, I have been working for various reputable institutions (hedge funds, central administrator banks, management companies, securitization vehicles...). At EY Lux, we have the opportunity to work in an international environment, not only within our Luxembourg Office (50 nationalities) but also through contacts on a regular basis with other EY Offices (Europe, USA…).



My day-to-day responsibilities consist of:



• supervising the audit engagements, coaching team members (up to 4 juniors) and reviewing their work

• implementing the entire audit process (risk assessment , review of the control environment, audit strategy, execution and conclusion)

• managing the client relationship (follow-up of the audit requests, monitoring deadlines and reporting process)

• identifying client opportunities

• monitoring performance and target achievement.





I have gained a significant experience in the Asset Management industry:



• Audits of Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs

• Audits carried out in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA) or Auditing Standards Generally Accepted in the US (USGAAS)

• Audits of onshore and offshore funds under Lux GAAP or IFRS

• Review of investment portfolio valuation, investment compliance, NAV error calculation, performance fees, AML procedures...

• Review of capital operations such as liquidation, merger, Contribution & Redemption In Kind (CIK/RIK)



Mes compétences :

Marchés financiers

Analyse financière

Audit financier