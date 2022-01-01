Hind BEN AYED

As a former employee of Japan Tobacco International, which is the third worldwide tobacco company (PMI, BAT), I Have succeeded through my 10 years of experience, to build up an important know how in terms of several areas in the industry field.



My last position within this Company, is the QEHS (Quality, Environment, Health & Safety) Manager. I represented JTI Tunisia as per the QEHS activity, I have attended several Regional and Global QEHS Meetings in different JTI locations and succeeded different QEHS Missions among which the QEHS support delivered to both JTI Subsidiaries of South Africa and Tanzania, which subsidiaries suceeded the QEHS Certification by ERM cvs.



My long experience in a Multinational environment, allowed me to build up a strong profile, in terms of know how, language, leadership and efficiency.



Mes compétences :

EHS hazards identification & Risk Assessment

OHSAS 18001 v 2007

Risk Management

ISO 14001 v 2015

ISO 9001 v 2015

EFQM

HAZOP

AMDEC / FMEA

8D

QEHS Management Systems implementation & Auditing

QEHS Dashboards definition & management