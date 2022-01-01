Menu

Hind BEN AYED

ARYANAH

En résumé

As a former employee of Japan Tobacco International, which is the third worldwide tobacco company (PMI, BAT), I Have succeeded through my 10 years of experience, to build up an important know how in terms of several areas in the industry field.

My last position within this Company, is the QEHS (Quality, Environment, Health & Safety) Manager. I represented JTI Tunisia as per the QEHS activity, I have attended several Regional and Global QEHS Meetings in different JTI locations and succeeded different QEHS Missions among which the QEHS support delivered to both JTI Subsidiaries of South Africa and Tanzania, which subsidiaries suceeded the QEHS Certification by ERM cvs.

My long experience in a Multinational environment, allowed me to build up a strong profile, in terms of know how, language, leadership and efficiency.

Mes compétences :
EHS hazards identification & Risk Assessment
OHSAS 18001 v 2007
Risk Management
ISO 14001 v 2015
ISO 9001 v 2015
EFQM
HAZOP
AMDEC / FMEA
8D
QEHS Management Systems implementation & Auditing
QEHS Dashboards definition & management

Entreprises

  • TOPNET - Responsable Qualité

    2012 - 2012 Redynamisation du SMQ et préparation à l'audit de surveillance

  • Japan Tobacco International - Quality, Environment, Health and Safety Manager

    2006 - 2011

Formations

  • Bureau Véritas Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2016 Third Party Auditor

  • Team Building International (Hammamet/Tozeur/Djerba)

    Hammamet/Tozeur/Djerba 2010 - 2010 Team Building training held by Team Training International

  • ERM Cvs (Izmir)

    Izmir 2010 - 2010 Advanced EHS Auditor

    Environment Health & Safety

  • ERM Cvs (London)

    London 2010 - 2010 EHS Managements Systems Implementation and Auditing for performance

    A full week training based on ERM cvs Approach to effectively implement and audit an EHS Management System

  • ERM Cvs (Trier)

    Trier 2009 - 2009 EHS Basics for EHS Managers

    Environment Health & Safety

  • Dupont (Genève)

    Genève 2009 - 2010 STOP/ Safety Change Program - STOP (sécurité au travail par l’observation préventive) for Managers held by DuPont de Nemours & Company organizm
    Safety Task Teams building

  • ERM Cvs (London)

    London 2009 - 2009 EHS Risk Assessment

  • FACULTE DE DROIT ET DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET POLITIQUES (Sousse)

    Sousse 2004 - 2005 Mastère spécialisée

  • CANNING SCHOOL (London)

    London 2004 - 2004 Business English - Powerful Communication Training held by Canning Institute Trainer
    * English for Business
    * Cross-cultural skills
    * Presentation skills
    * Negotiation skills
    * Writing skills

  • English Languague Institute Canning (Bath)

    Bath 2003 - 2005 Professional Business English Speaker

    Several English training courses conducted by Canning institute teachers: Effective communication, communication skills, negotiation skills, One to One training course, reinforced by 2 months stay in UK to effectively practicing the English language on a daily basis.

  • CANNING SCHOOL (London)

    London 2002 - 2002 International business english

    Business English - * Communication Training for International Business: Two weeks at Canning Institute in the U.K: one week for group language course and one week for a one to one language course.
    * One week high intermediate level program of intensive Business English Training held by Canning Institute Trainer

