Hind CHEBBAKI

PR management with strategic and creative insight delivering the right message to the right journalist by creating memorable and benefit based communication.



Translating brand goals into clear, actionable strategies while working with peers and co-workers, as well as outside agencies, to bring products and brands to life.



Expert at managing budgets and shorts timing events as well as procuring daily tools to the media to increase the brand awareness.



Specialties:

- Media Planning to increase brand awareness

- Extensive experience in sales that gives me an insight of the consumers needs melt with excellent writing and verbal communication skills.

- Trilingual in French, Arabic and English and basic knowledge of German.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Relations Presse

Mode

Management

Communication

Social media

Communication événementielle