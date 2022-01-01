Menu

Hind CHEBBAKI

PARIS

En résumé

PR management with strategic and creative insight delivering the right message to the right journalist by creating memorable and benefit based communication.

Translating brand goals into clear, actionable strategies while working with peers and co-workers, as well as outside agencies, to bring products and brands to life.

Expert at managing budgets and shorts timing events as well as procuring daily tools to the media to increase the brand awareness.

Specialties:
- Media Planning to increase brand awareness
- Extensive experience in sales that gives me an insight of the consumers needs melt with excellent writing and verbal communication skills.
- Trilingual in French, Arabic and English and basic knowledge of German.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Relations Presse
Mode
Management
Communication
Social media
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • Zmirov communication - Chargée de communication RP

    2013 - maintenant En charge des relations presse de New Balance, Go Sport, Casio, Helly Hansen, Cébé et Bollé
    Coordination des bureaux RP All / Benelux
    Coordination digital de New Balance
    Planification et mise en œuvre des actions de communication
    Rédaction de dossiers et communiqués ;
    Relances et RDV Presse ;
    Gestion et suivi des budgets (devis...) ;
    Bilan et analyse qualitative et quantitative des actions et des retombées presse;
    Organisation d'évènements sportifs;
    Organisation d'évènements presse;
    Prospection et recommandation.

  • Bureau de presse Pascale venot - Attachée de presse mode

    2012 - 2013 en charge des relations presse de Sandro, Azzaro, Roncato

  • TRANOI - Rédactrice/ traductrice Web anglais

    2012 - 2012

  • Pietri Publicis Consultants - Attachée de presse mode

    2012 - 2012 Gestion de budgets mode: Gant, Monoprix, John LOBB, Margaret Howell, Merc
    Gestion du Showroom ; Envois et retours de shopping aux rédactions
    Réalisations de communiqués de presse et newsletters
    Organisation des portes ouvertes et événements presse
    Process clients Français & Anglais / Reporting, Recommandation et rapports chiffrés

  • Quiksilver Europe - Promoteur des ventes / Merchandiser Sud Est

    Saint Jean de Luz 2011 - 2011 Promoteur de ventes Sud Est pour Quiksilver/ Roxy/ Quiksilver Woman
    Gestion et suivi d’un portefeuille clients (env.150 sur le réseau)
    Création d’opérations marketing – Merchandising / Ouverture de nouveaux magasins

  • Pietri Publicis Consultants - Assistante Attachée de presse

    2011 - 2011

  • Quiksilver Europe - Vendeuse Tps Partiel / Etudiant

    Saint Jean de Luz 2006 - 2010

Formations

