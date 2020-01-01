Hocine LAMALI

Paris2010 - 2011- Validation of conformity of the mobile terminals with respect the customer specification, norms and standards
- End to End project management.
- Performance testing of mobile terminals on the NRJ Mobile network.
- Updating the specifications sheets.
- Verification of the interoperability of the terminals with the customer Execution of test specifications (WAP, DRM, JAVA, STK, Email, SMS, MMS, Connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Browser Content, Streaming, xHTML, WML, WCSS, Video, Audio, images…)
- Network, services, platforms, SIM cards, infrastructure.
- Reduction of final fault report delivered to the customer.