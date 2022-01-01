Malek OUADI

Certification - Outsourcing - Consulting - Mobile Technology

France - Canada - Benelux - UK - MEA

Customers: All the Operators, Terminals manufacturers, Cards manufacturers, Service & content Providers, MVNO and Distibutors.



SETELIA is an essential player in the development, deployment, certification and homologation of the technologic communication products.



Objective: facilitate and foster interoperability between handsets, networks, SIM cards, services and multimedia contents: before, during and after their development and deployment.



We are much involved on network and handset support and compatibility programs to enhance customer satisfaction, QoS, ARPU and to minimize the after sales return and complaints



Certification authority

SETELIA deals with each one of its products and services in order to check their interoperability in a test laboratory, which serves as a certification authority. It also uses its expertise in : GSM (TDMA/FDMA) / GPRS / EDGE / UMTS (W-CDMA) /HSDPA/ HSUPA/ UMA, WiFi, VoIP…



SETELIA is turning into an essential player in the assessment of the technological communication products conformity.



Mobile Multimedia Services

SETELIA brings specialized services tools and software development for companies & privates.



Consulting

Thus, SETELIA adapts its competences to your needs and gives you the opportunity to meet experts in handsets and mobile networks. These experts develop test specifications to assist you all the way through the completion of your project!



Taking the advantage of a significant experience in planning, managing and steering a project, as well as in development, production and acceptance testing, our consultancy service covers several domains.



Mes compétences :

CDMA

Certification

Communication

Deployment

EDGE

FDMA

Gprs

Gsm

Homologation

HSDPA

HSUPA

Products

TDMA

UMTS

VoIP

WI-FI

WiFi

Wifi…