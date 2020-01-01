Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hubert GATINET
Ajouter
Hubert GATINET
SAIINT GÉLY DU FESC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Achats
Entreprises
ASD Int.
- Directeur Executif
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bernard LUCAS
Caroline LUCAS
Deloupy ANNE-LAURENCE
Gaetan GEERAERT
Gilles EYCHENIE
Julien DELISPOSTI
Marc AIMONINO
Olivier CLOS
René AYACHE
Yann BRICOUT