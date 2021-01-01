Hubert RÉMOND

Mes compétences :
CISCO Routers & Switches
Web Development
Google apps
IWork '11
Microsoft Office
Open minded
Entreprises
Cisco
- Associate Systems Engineer
Issy les Moulineaux 2014 - maintenant
Simstream
- Consultant junior, réseaux et sécurité IT
Paris2013 - 2014
Telecom SudParis' Sailing Club
- Head of Ground Support
2010 - 2010Managed a team of 7 people as Head of Ground Support for a student team participating in the Tour de France à la Voile 2010. I developed management as well as organizational skills.
Telecom SudParis' Student Union
- Head of Logistic and Security
2010 - 2011Organized Telecom SudParis' Job Fair in October 2010, with my team of 6 people. More than 1000 students met with 18 companies from the IT World. I developed management and professionalism skills
Formations
National Chiao Tung University (Hsinchu)
Hsinchu2011 - 2013Master of Science, Network and Telecommunication
Information Technology, EECS International Graduate Program - Main Studies: Computer Networks (LAN, WLAN), Network Security (VPN, IPSec, KDI), Service Oriented Architecture (CORBA, JMS, RMI, Web Services), M2M Communications, LTE, Hands-on experiences on Cisco Products
Evry2009 - 2012Diplôme d'ingénieur en Réseaux & Télécoms
Main Studies: Computer Networks (LAN, WAN, Optical Fibre, ISDN), IP networks (TCP/IP, Routing Protocols, QoS), Algorithmic and Programming (C, Java), Analysis and Conception of Information Systems (UML, SQL), Electronics Circuits
Member of Telecom SudParis' Student Union
Captain of Telecom SudParis' Volley-Ball Team