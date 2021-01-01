Menu

Hubert RÉMOND

Issy les Moulineaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CISCO Routers & Switches
Web Development
Google apps
IWork '11
Microsoft Office
Open minded

Entreprises

  • Cisco - Associate Systems Engineer

    Issy les Moulineaux 2014 - maintenant

  • Simstream - Consultant junior, réseaux et sécurité IT

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Telecom SudParis' Sailing Club - Head of Ground Support

    2010 - 2010 Managed a team of 7 people as Head of Ground Support for a student team participating in the Tour de France à la Voile 2010. I developed management as well as organizational skills.

  • Telecom SudParis' Student Union - Head of Logistic and Security

    2010 - 2011 Organized Telecom SudParis' Job Fair in October 2010, with my team of 6 people. More than 1000 students met with 18 companies from the IT World. I developed management and professionalism skills

Formations

  • National Chiao Tung University (Hsinchu)

    Hsinchu 2011 - 2013 Master of Science, Network and Telecommunication

    Information Technology, EECS International Graduate Program - Main Studies: Computer Networks (LAN, WLAN), Network Security (VPN, IPSec, KDI), Service Oriented Architecture (CORBA, JMS, RMI, Web Services), M2M Communications, LTE, Hands-on experiences on Cisco Products

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications

    Evry 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur en Réseaux & Télécoms

    Main Studies: Computer Networks (LAN, WAN, Optical Fibre, ISDN), IP networks (TCP/IP, Routing Protocols, QoS), Algorithmic and Programming (C, Java), Analysis and Conception of Information Systems (UML, SQL), Electronics Circuits
    Member of Telecom SudParis' Student Union
    Captain of Telecom SudParis' Volley-Ball Team

