Huiting PAN

  • MorphoSys AG - Allemagne
  • Assistant Clinical Research and Development

Munich

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop CS4
Administration d'entreprises
Google analytics
Project management
Google Adwords
Social media
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Project
Evènementiel et Relations Publiques
Photographie
Communication
Webmarketing

    Autre | Munich 2020 - maintenant -Executive Assistant to the SVP of Global Medical Affairs and the VP of Biostatistics&Data Management : Managing calendar/appointments, prepare document/presentation, and execute administrative activities within the Organization
    -Important correspondence for German/US Medical Affair and Biostatistic&Data Management Teams: Ensuring compliance, supporting departmental budget planning process and preparing monthly accruals of the departmental cost center for accounting, Travel Management, processing business invoices and coordinates approvals, Internal and external Conference/Meeting Coordination (travel, agenda, materials, facilities and meeting minutes)
    - Administrator for Project Controlling Tool
    - Contributing to establishment and maintenance of Publication Tool
    - Interface with Legal Department (contract management, assisting on contract-related procedures according to policies). Central Purchasing and Logistics
    - Coordinating communication between internal and external business partners
    - Database Maintenance: Tracking systems and managing documents on SharePoint’ intranet page
    - HR Tasks: Supporting in the recruitment activities; Initiates approval process in/with Rexx System, maintain record of contractual agreements and onboarding introduction of new team members
    -Participating and contributing to process improvement initiatives within the department
    -Liaises with senior Manager R&D Business Operation and other Team Assistants on adding value to performance.

  • Bourns Allemagne - Management Assistant

    Technique | Munich 2019 - 2019 - Assisting and report to the Site Engineering Director (Standortleiter): Support data analysis of KPIs and Engineering Finance Situation. Giving (expenses/purchasing) approvals on behalf of the Director.
    - Leading the Project: New System of Continuous Improvement
    - Consolidating report/document and internal/external meeting related, Business trip coordination and travel expense processing
    - Major contact and host for visitors (internal/customers/suppliers), as well as customer communication.
    - Organising all business/company events, also team meetings on management level
    - Keep tracking open items of projects and managing the list of Site improvement measures.
    - Support HR in improving organisational environment/culture and maintain site organisation chart.
    - Working with SAP module Material Management, Visio, SharePoint

  • HUAWEI Technologies Allemagne - Project Coordinator

    Technique | Weilheim i.OB 2018 - 2019 - Coordinated projects between technical departments, to keep tracking on the tasks/progresses and ensure that the projects always meet the business targets/benchmark/requirements and deadline
    - Planned and organised business meetings on top management level. Summarised To-do-list(unfinished tasks) and keep tracking on the executive condition until they are closed.
    - Operation Tasks: Assisted to define regulations, optimised process documents, established systems to ensure operation compliance and information security, improved workflow efficiency)
    - Admin tasks: General Administrative tasks, payments to suppliers and managing employee's welfare.
    - HR tasks: intercultural communication, training/guidance to new employees at their first on boarding day
    - Responsible for the business/company events and team building activities.
    - Direct report to the COO of WMTC

  • SecludIT - Web Marketing Consultant

    Technique | Valbonne (06560) 2013 - 2013 - Benchmark management and Stakeholder analysis.
    - Defined social media strategies.
    - Planning and tracking optimization of digital initiatives with Google Analytics/Adwords/Trend, SEO/SEM.
    - Assisted the company in the development of online marketing research and strategy.
    - Content development on social media. Created company Blog using WordPress CMS.

  • European Society of Cardiology - Event Assistant

    Marketing | BIOT 2013 - 2013 - Preparation works for the congresses. (Edited brochures, advertised upcoming congress and verified payment)
    - Coordinated office work and ensured a smooth workflow (issued invitation letters, supported customers on document issues)
    - On-site management to annual congress (1 Million visitors), including welcomed and gave introductions to international visitors, promoted and distributed marketing materials and collating documents (ESC certificates).

  • Nanfang Daily - Journalist/Editorial Assistant

    Communication | Guangzhou 2009 - 2011 - News coverage and following leads to breaking news
    - Conducting interviews to retrieve relevant information, searching records and official statistics to confirm and support stories.
    - Translation of foreign news and scientific articles into Chinese

  • GuJing Auction Company - Secretary

    Commercial | Guangzhou 2006 - 2008 - Organizing business meetings, auctions and business travels
    - Assisting colleagues and supervisors with their daily tasks
    - Reception of customers and business partners, customers hosting
    - Handling invoices
    - Customer support and forwarding telephone calls

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2012 - 2014 MSc

    Master Webmarketing and Project Management

  • Sun Yat-Sen University (Guangzhou)

    Guangzhou 2008 - 2011 Bachelor

    Licence 3 : Langues Etrangères Appliquées anglais chinois, commerce international

  • GuangzhouUniversity (Guangzhou)

    Guangzhou 2003 - 2006 College Diploma

    Marketing Information Management

