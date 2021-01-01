Huiting PAN

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop CS4
Administration d'entreprises
Google analytics
Project management
Google Adwords
Social media
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Project
Evènementiel et Relations Publiques
Photographie
Communication
Webmarketing
Entreprises
MorphoSys AG - Allemagne
- Assistant Clinical Research and Development
Autre | Munich2020 - maintenant-Executive Assistant to the SVP of Global Medical Affairs and the VP of Biostatistics&Data Management : Managing calendar/appointments, prepare document/presentation, and execute administrative activities within the Organization
-Important correspondence for German/US Medical Affair and Biostatistic&Data Management Teams: Ensuring compliance, supporting departmental budget planning process and preparing monthly accruals of the departmental cost center for accounting, Travel Management, processing business invoices and coordinates approvals, Internal and external Conference/Meeting Coordination (travel, agenda, materials, facilities and meeting minutes)
- Administrator for Project Controlling Tool
- Contributing to establishment and maintenance of Publication Tool
- Interface with Legal Department (contract management, assisting on contract-related procedures according to policies). Central Purchasing and Logistics
- Coordinating communication between internal and external business partners
- Database Maintenance: Tracking systems and managing documents on SharePoint’ intranet page
- HR Tasks: Supporting in the recruitment activities; Initiates approval process in/with Rexx System, maintain record of contractual agreements and onboarding introduction of new team members
-Participating and contributing to process improvement initiatives within the department
-Liaises with senior Manager R&D Business Operation and other Team Assistants on adding value to performance.
Bourns Allemagne
- Management Assistant
Technique | Munich2019 - 2019- Assisting and report to the Site Engineering Director (Standortleiter): Support data analysis of KPIs and Engineering Finance Situation. Giving (expenses/purchasing) approvals on behalf of the Director.
- Leading the Project: New System of Continuous Improvement
- Consolidating report/document and internal/external meeting related, Business trip coordination and travel expense processing
- Major contact and host for visitors (internal/customers/suppliers), as well as customer communication.
- Organising all business/company events, also team meetings on management level
- Keep tracking open items of projects and managing the list of Site improvement measures.
- Support HR in improving organisational environment/culture and maintain site organisation chart.
- Working with SAP module Material Management, Visio, SharePoint
Technique | Weilheim i.OB2018 - 2019- Coordinated projects between technical departments, to keep tracking on the tasks/progresses and ensure that the projects always meet the business targets/benchmark/requirements and deadline
- Planned and organised business meetings on top management level. Summarised To-do-list(unfinished tasks) and keep tracking on the executive condition until they are closed.
- Operation Tasks: Assisted to define regulations, optimised process documents, established systems to ensure operation compliance and information security, improved workflow efficiency)
- Admin tasks: General Administrative tasks, payments to suppliers and managing employee's welfare.
- HR tasks: intercultural communication, training/guidance to new employees at their first on boarding day
- Responsible for the business/company events and team building activities.
- Direct report to the COO of WMTC
SecludIT
- Web Marketing Consultant
Technique | Valbonne (06560)2013 - 2013- Benchmark management and Stakeholder analysis.
- Defined social media strategies.
- Planning and tracking optimization of digital initiatives with Google Analytics/Adwords/Trend, SEO/SEM.
- Assisted the company in the development of online marketing research and strategy.
- Content development on social media. Created company Blog using WordPress CMS.
European Society of Cardiology
- Event Assistant
Marketing | BIOT2013 - 2013- Preparation works for the congresses. (Edited brochures, advertised upcoming congress and verified payment)
- Coordinated office work and ensured a smooth workflow (issued invitation letters, supported customers on document issues)
- On-site management to annual congress (1 Million visitors), including welcomed and gave introductions to international visitors, promoted and distributed marketing materials and collating documents (ESC certificates).
Nanfang Daily
- Journalist/Editorial Assistant
Communication | Guangzhou2009 - 2011- News coverage and following leads to breaking news
- Conducting interviews to retrieve relevant information, searching records and official statistics to confirm and support stories.
- Translation of foreign news and scientific articles into Chinese
GuJing Auction Company
- Secretary
Commercial | Guangzhou2006 - 2008- Organizing business meetings, auctions and business travels
- Assisting colleagues and supervisors with their daily tasks
- Reception of customers and business partners, customers hosting
- Handling invoices
- Customer support and forwarding telephone calls