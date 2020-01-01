Huy-Hoang LE

Nous vous proposons notre expertise dans le domaine de la Vision Industrielle, du Deep Learning en passant par l'Industrie 4.0. Grâce a nos partenaires, nous pouvons vous aider à élaborer les spécifications appropriées, collaborons avec vos fabricants de machines, suivre les étapes de validation de votre projet jusqu'à la livraison finale de votre ligne de production. Au besoin, nous pouvons vous fournir un rapport "comparatif" sur differentes technologies/fournisseurs industrielles.



From Deep Learning Industrial Machine Vision through Industry 4.0 and from the first step to the final step of your projects. We will help you elaborate appropriate specifications, follow up and collaborate with your machine builders for building up specific functionalities then verify their conformity before the delivery of your machine. If required, we will provide a "Benchmarking" report comparing diverse industrial technologies/suppliers.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Électronique

Mécatronique

Mécanique

Programmation orientée objet

Robotique

Embedded system

Network design

Windows

PCB

Linux

PID

Networks and Information system

Assembler

Electronic design

Automation

C/C++