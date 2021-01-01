Menu

Ibrahim VITTA

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAVEURS & NATURE - Commercial

    2012 - maintenant

  • La Sablaise - Stage Commercial

    2011 - 2011 Prospection
    Suivi clientèle
    Merchandising

Formations

  • Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce

    La Roche Sur Yon 2012 - maintenant licence+de+gestion+et+de+commerce+

  • Lycée Nature (La Roche Sur Yon)

    La Roche Sur Yon 2010 - 2012 BTS

Réseau