Ibrahim VITTA
Ibrahim VITTA
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAVEURS & NATURE
- Commercial
2012 - maintenant
La Sablaise
- Stage Commercial
2011 - 2011
Prospection
Suivi clientèle
Merchandising
Formations
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce
La Roche Sur Yon
2012 - maintenant
licence+de+gestion+et+de+commerce+
Lycée Nature (La Roche Sur Yon)
La Roche Sur Yon
2010 - 2012
BTS
Réseau
Camille CASTEL
Cédric RAGOT
Centre Chinois AHALAC
Damien PIVETEAU
Emeline PIQUART
Geoffrey GROLIER CHAPELEAU
Mérédith ALLAINMAT
Mikhael SOUMIER
Réseau Entreprendre VENDÉE
Virginie GOSSELIN