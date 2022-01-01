Idriss NEUMANN

Ingénieur diplômé du conservatoire national des arts et métiers (spécialité Systèmes d'informations). Je suis actuellement en poste en tant que consultant au sein du projet du Hub numérique chez Docapost IOT. Auparavant j'étais consultant au sein du skill CSD de Paris chez Capgemini Technology Services.



IT engineer graduate of the CNAM's schools of Engineer (Specialty Information Systems). I'm currently working as IT consultant at Docapost IOT. Before, I was IT consultant in the skill center CSD of Paris at Capgemini Technology Services.



Mes compétences :

Bash

Solr

Microsoft SQL Server

MVC

MySQL

AWK

SOAP

PHP

Spring security

Architecture SOA

PostgreSQL

Java EE

Java SE

Elasticsearch

REST

Shell

GNU/Linux

Oracle

Sybase

Spring Framework

Scrum

Agile Development

C

UML 2.0

Merise

MDA