Idriss NEUMANN

Ingénieur diplômé du conservatoire national des arts et métiers (spécialité Systèmes d'informations). Je suis actuellement en poste en tant que consultant au sein du projet du Hub numérique chez Docapost IOT. Auparavant j'étais consultant au sein du skill CSD de Paris chez Capgemini Technology Services.
IT engineer graduate of the CNAM's schools of Engineer (Specialty Information Systems). I'm currently working as IT consultant at Docapost IOT. Before, I was IT consultant in the skill center CSD of Paris at Capgemini Technology Services.
Mes compétences :
Bash
Solr
Microsoft SQL Server
MVC
MySQL
AWK
SOAP
PHP
Spring security
Architecture SOA
PostgreSQL
Java EE
Java SE
Elasticsearch
REST
Shell
GNU/Linux
Oracle
Sybase
Spring Framework
Scrum
Agile Development
C
UML 2.0
Merise
MDA