Idriss NEUMANN

PARIS

En résumé

Ingénieur diplômé du conservatoire national des arts et métiers (spécialité Systèmes d'informations). Je suis actuellement en poste en tant que consultant au sein du projet du Hub numérique chez Docapost IOT. Auparavant j'étais consultant au sein du skill CSD de Paris chez Capgemini Technology Services.

IT engineer graduate of the CNAM's schools of Engineer (Specialty Information Systems). I'm currently working as IT consultant at Docapost IOT. Before, I was IT consultant in the skill center CSD of Paris at Capgemini Technology Services.

Mes compétences :
Bash
Solr
Microsoft SQL Server
MVC
MySQL
AWK
SOAP
PHP
Spring security
Architecture SOA
PostgreSQL
Java EE
Java SE
Elasticsearch
REST
Shell
GNU/Linux
Oracle
Sybase
Spring Framework
Scrum
Agile Development
C
UML 2.0
Merise
MDA

Entreprises

  • Docapost IOT - IT Consultant

    2016 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Consultant SI

    SURESNES 2011 - 2015 Ingénieur consultant SI au sein du skill CSD de Paris. Voici un résumé des quelques projets auxquels j'ai pu participer depuis 2011 :

    - De Septembre 2011 à Mars 2014 : automatisation du tri du courrier et refonte du référentiel adresse à La Poste (analyse et développement PHP / MySQL / REST / NoSQL (Cassandra) / SolR, Java GWT, shell-scripts sous Linux, encadrement d'itérations scrum) ;

    - Septembre / Octobre 2014 : prototype (dans le cadre d'une avant-vente) d'une refonte d'un SI initialement réalisé en C vers une solution JEE / Spring (IoC, MVC, Security) / Hibernate avec Sybase et des procédures stockées en TSQL ;

    - De Mars 2014 à Février 2015 : projets UGAP au ministère de la santé et à la CNSA (projets DiHoMed, Potentiel Emploi, CES/GO.CARTES) : analyse et développement JEE / Spring (IoC, MVC, Security) / Hibernate (bases PostgreSQL et SQLServer) / JSF / Primefaces / triggers et procédures stockées en PL/pgSQL (PostgreSQL) et TSQL (SQLServer), shell-scripts sous Linux ;

    - Depuis Janvier 2015 à Décembre 2015 : refonte d'un SI de gestion commerciale et d'orchestration au Fret SNCF en JEE / Spring (IoC, MVC, Security, Batch) / Hibernate (bases Oracle 11g et PostgreSQL) / ElasticSearch / Procédures stockées et triggers en PL/SQL.

    Apprenti en alternance avec l'école d'ingénieur du CNAM de septembre 2011 à septembre 2014.
    Ingénieur en CDI depuis septembre 2014.

  • developpez.com - Rédacteur et responsable bénévole

    2010 - maintenant De 2010 à 2012 : modérateur rubrique Linux
    De 2012 à 2015 : responsable de l'équipe de modération
    Depuis 2012 rédacteur sur les rubriques Linux, Java, Application LifeCycle Management

Formations

