Ifrikia NGOLLO

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Gestion des grands comptes

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Cameron - Responsable Communication

    2014 - 2014

  • Sunu Assurance Vie (ex Axa Vie) - Responsable Grands Comptes et Communication

    2013 - 2014

  • Murano Hotel Resort - Attachee de Presse & Commerciale

    2011 - 2011

  • Angelo Sensini Communication - Attachee de Presse Bilingue

    2009 - 2010

  • Louis Vuitton - Attachee de Presse Horlogerie et Joaillerie

    Paris 2009 - 2009

  • Radio Classique - Assistant of the Director of Communication and of the Events & Partnership manager

    2007 - 2007

  • Peugeot scooters - Assistant of the Press & Public relations manager France & Europe

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau