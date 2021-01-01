Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Ifrikia NGOLLO
Ifrikia NGOLLO
DOUALA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Gestion des grands comptes
Entreprises
Société Générale Cameron
- Responsable Communication
2014 - 2014
Sunu Assurance Vie (ex Axa Vie)
- Responsable Grands Comptes et Communication
2013 - 2014
Murano Hotel Resort
- Attachee de Presse & Commerciale
2011 - 2011
Angelo Sensini Communication
- Attachee de Presse Bilingue
2009 - 2010
Louis Vuitton
- Attachee de Presse Horlogerie et Joaillerie
Paris
2009 - 2009
Radio Classique
- Assistant of the Director of Communication and of the Events & Partnership manager
2007 - 2007
Peugeot scooters
- Assistant of the Press & Public relations manager France & Europe
2006 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse
Paris
2005 - 2009
Bachelor in Arts of Communication
Major Corporate communication
Agnès LEANDRI
Antoine DESCHAMPS
Daphné LECLABART
Jacques DERNBACH
Jacques GIRACO
Jennifer BELJAMBE
Chaumet International Sa. (Paris)
Katia SIMON
Maud BOUTHEMY
Michaël MALHERBE
Pascal BIGORNE