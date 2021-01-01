Igor Brossman ---------- LUDOVIC BROSSE

Interdisciplinary Artist and Designer, I have been working for 16 years in creative fields.
I studied Fashion and Art at St-Luc Institut in Belgium.
I worked for the Paris Fashion Museum as an executive assistant, and also for department of fashion, design and art & craft at Paris City Hall as a project manager.
With my Label Igor Brossman, i have collaborated for decorations, displays and exhibitions with many brands, such as Carven, Petit-Bateau, Jean-Paul Knott or Tomorrowland in Japan.
I am specialized in paper designs and explores the ephemerality of the contemporary fashion trend.
I work with all kinds of paper to create accessories, dress, and furnishings such as light shades and carpets.
I taught fashion design at ESMOD fashion school for 8 years in France, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey and China.
