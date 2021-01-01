Menu

Igor Brossman ---------- LUDOVIC BROSSE

FRANCE

En résumé

Interdisciplinary Artist and Designer, I have been working for 16 years in creative fields.

I studied Fashion and Art at St-Luc Institut in Belgium.

I worked for the Paris Fashion Museum  as an executive assistant, and also for department of fashion,  design and art & craft at Paris City Hall as a project manager.

With my Label Igor Brossman, i have collaborated for decorations, displays and exhibitions with many brands, such as Carven, Petit-Bateau, Jean-Paul Knott or Tomorrowland in Japan.

I am specialized in paper designs and explores the ephemerality of the contemporary fashion trend.
I work with all kinds of paper to create accessories,  dress, and furnishings such as light shades and carpets.

I taught fashion design at ESMOD fashion school for 8 years in France, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey and China.

Mes compétences :
Art
Consulting
Décoration
Design
Display
Fashion
Fine art
Lecturing
Visual art
Conseil
Arts Appliqués
Tendances
Arts et culture
Mode
Arts p
Stylisme
Formation
Arts plastiques
Enseignement artistique
Art & Mode
Artisanat

Entreprises

  • Formasup Campus SupMode - Intervenant / Formateur en Stylisme

    2016 - maintenant ● INTERVENANT EN STYLSIME / FORMATEUR

    ► Enseigne en classe Prépa + Bachelor 1 & 3
    ► Cours Théoriques & Pratiques
    ► Overall courses
    ► Projets Tutorés + Approche Créative
    ► Développement et supervision des collections

    ● INTERVENANT CULTURE MODE

    ► Enseigne Bachelor 2
    ► Tendances / Brand-Marking & DNA / Recherches / Revue de Presse /
    Veille Créative & Media

  • ESMOD INTERNATIONAL / PARIS, OSAKA, JAKARTA, ISTANBUL, BEIJING, GUANGZHOU - Fashion design teacher

    2007 - 2015 Mission de 3 mois en remplacement d'un prof. 1ère 2ème et accompagnement des 3 eme année pour leurs collections finales

  • Mairie de Paris - Chargé de projet Mode, Design et Métiers d'art

    Paris 2005 - 2007 ► Accompagnements des entreprises de création (aides financières & matérielles)
    ► Incubateur d’entreprise et service de mise en réseau
    ► Organisation d’événements (Ex. Paris Capitale de la Création)
    ► Promotion de la création française (Coopérations artistiques)

  • Petit Bateau - Consultant

    Troyes 2004 - 2005 Consultant styliste collection été 2005
    Chargé de recherches archives
    Coordination des archives pour exposition de la marque

  • IGOR BROSSMAN - Design Créatif & Consulting

    2003 - maintenant ● EXPOSITIONS PERSONNELLES & COLLECTIVES
    ► Galerie Knott - Bruxelles 2007
    ► Musée d’art de Bourgoin-Jallieu - France 2005
    ► Conservatoire des ocres et des couleurs - Roussillon France 2004
    ► Maison des métallos - Paris 2003
    ► Foire de Genève - Suisse 2002
    ► Fan museum - Londres 2002

    ● COLLABORATIONS MODE & DESIGN
    ► Boutique ICI-TOKYO select shop - France 2015
    ► Magazine Tomorrowland select shop - P/E 2008 Tokyo
    ► Première-Classe salon prêt-à-porter - Paris 2005
    ► Festival de mode de Dinard - France 2005 & 2006
    ► Le Printemps - Paris 2004
    ► Maison Carven haute couture - Collection P/E 2004 Paris
    ► Exposition « Madame Carven » - Palais Galliera Paris 2003
    ► Pièce de théâtre « Qui parle ? » - Théâtre Aktéon - Paris 2003

  • Institut St Luc Tournai Belgique - Coordinateur collection & défilé

    2003 - 2004 ► Coordinateur collections & défilés 3ème année

  • Sara Lee - Well Chaussettes - Styliste-graphiste

    2001 - 2001 ► Collections hommes, femmes, enfants / R&D / Tendances

  • Palais Galliera Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris - Assistant de conservation

    1999 - 2001 ► Expositions: Recherches historiques, Scénographies & catalogues d’exposition
    ► Conservation & restauration
    ► Veille créative et relations étroites avec les maisons de mode
    ► Presse & communication & partenariats

Formations

  • Hansa Language School (Toronto)

    Toronto 2008 - 2008 Certificat en langue anglaise

  • Institut St Luc Tournai (Ramegnies Chin)

    Ramegnies Chin 1995 - 1998

  • Institut Supérieur Technologique Montplaisir (Valence)

    Valence 1992 - 1995 BAC F12

