Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ihadjadene AHMED
Ajouter
Ihadjadene AHMED
TIZI-OUZOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gérant, Sarl SAUA
Entreprises
CHYLIA, Eurl
- Manager
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe MENEZ
Imane HAMIROUNE
Labidi SEMARI
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Zeynep CEVIZ