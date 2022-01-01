Ihssane SAFI

Mes compétences :
Jira
Sphinx/ SPSS/ Lindo/ Aréna
Inventaire
Crystal Report
Business Objects
Kanban
ERP
Microsoft
Visual Basic for Applications
Entreprises
Lear Corporation
- ERP Advanced Key User (MFG/Pro)
Southfield2014 - maintenant- Participate in global and local ERP related projects either as project leader or key resource within the project
- Support for the ERP helpdesk
- Identifie and proposes procedures within the group that can be improved using ERP functions
- Create and maintains work procedures and process documentation in collaboration with process owners
- Support of physical inventory: inventory data control and booking in the system
- MRP parametrization and control
- EDI set up with new trading partner: ASN export/import, supplier/customer schedule export/import
Delphi, innovation for the real world
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
Inergy Automotive
- Stagiaire
Levallois-Perret2012 - 2012
Universal Engineering
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
Institut National De Statistique Et D'Economie Appliquée INSEA (Rabat)
Rabat2010 - 2013ingénieur d'état en recherche opérationnelle
Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles D'Ingénieurs Ibn Ghazi (Rabat)
Rabat2008 - 2010Maths Sup / Maths Spé
LYCEE AL MOHAMMADIA (Ksar El Kebir)
Ksar El Kebir2007 - 2008baccalauréat sciences mathématiques série A