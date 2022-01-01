Menu

Ihssane SAFI

Southfield

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Jira
Sphinx/ SPSS/ Lindo/ Aréna
Inventaire
Crystal Report
Business Objects
Kanban
ERP
Microsoft
Visual Basic for Applications

Entreprises

  • Lear Corporation - ERP Advanced Key User (MFG/Pro)

    Southfield 2014 - maintenant - Participate in global and local ERP related projects either as project leader or key resource within the project
    - Support for the ERP helpdesk
    - Identifie and proposes procedures within the group that can be improved using ERP functions
    - Create and maintains work procedures and process documentation in collaboration with process owners
    - Support of physical inventory: inventory data control and booking in the system
    - MRP parametrization and control
    - EDI set up with new trading partner: ASN export/import, supplier/customer schedule export/import

  • Delphi, innovation for the real world - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013

  • Inergy Automotive - Stagiaire

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2012

  • Universal Engineering - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Institut National De Statistique Et D'Economie Appliquée INSEA (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2013 ingénieur d'état en recherche opérationnelle

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles D'Ingénieurs Ibn Ghazi (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2010 Maths Sup / Maths Spé

  • LYCEE AL MOHAMMADIA (Ksar El Kebir)

    Ksar El Kebir 2007 - 2008 baccalauréat sciences mathématiques série A

    sciences mathématiques série A

Réseau