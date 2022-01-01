We M/S. Samaavia Industries manufacturer & Exporter of the HOME TEXTILES :

(Woven bed linen, Knitted bed linen, Towels & Bath Linen, Kitchen Linen) Items and made ups from Pakistan.



M/s Samaavia Industries started its manufacturing business in 2004 – as Home textile manufacturers – under the leadership of its experienced entrepreneurs, aiming to become the trend setter as it today.



M/s Samaavia Industries in located in the Major Textile City of Pakistan, i.e. Karachi. Having our own manufacturing facilities:



Our Product Ranges:



Terry Towels & Bath linen:

Bath, Hand & Wash Towels I Bath Robes I Bath Mat I Pool Towels I Round Towels.



Bedding ( Knitted & Woven bed linen)

Sheet Sets I Quilt Cover I Flat Sheet & Pillow I Fitted sheets & Pillow I Topper & Split Topper.



Institutional Products:

Hotel & Hospital Bedding & Terry Bath linen I Terry Bath Robes & Slippers I Aprons & Kitchen linen.



Certifications:

OKO – Tex and BSCI in process.



Samaavia Industries aim is to provide the best Quality products on very competitive prices with on time deliveries



Be kind enough to hear your positive reply with your current requirements.



ATTACHED ARE THE OFFER FOR YOUR READY REFERENCE.



We are remain with best regards.

Ijaz Nabi

Samaavia Industries

Plot # 18/1, Sector 12/D,

North Karachi Industrial Area

Karachi - Pakistan:

Tel: +92 2136962781 & 881

Mobile: +92 321 8755024

E-mail: ijaz@samaavia.com.pk

Skype: samaavia

www.samaavia.com.pk

P Contribute to environment. Please do not print this message unless absolutely necessay