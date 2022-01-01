Ikbel HAFHOUF

I am a Master degree qualified engineer specializing in HVAC & Mechanical engineering. Most of my experience has been in the facilities and Oil & Gas, and water treatment industries, and also small scale power generation. I’m recently working as a facility maintenance manager at the U.S.Mission in Tunis; I had multiple assignments as HVAC mechanical engineer oil/gas field.
I am familiar with both US and IEC standards and codes of practices for the installation of electrical, mechanical, and rotating equipments in hazardous atmospheres.
Commissioning and Plant Start-ups
Commissioning activities carried out include;
o Instrument calibrations (flow, pressure, temperature, etc.)
o Loop package and hand-over documentation preparation
o Loop checking (PLC, DCS and Vendor Packages)
o Loop tuning (PLC & DCS)
o Panel checkouts (ESD, Fire & Gas, etc.)
o Vendor package check-out, start-up and acceptance
o Documentation auditing for Client acceptance
o Fault-finding and troubleshooting
o HVAC equipment acceptance on behalf of Client including:
Chilled water and condenser water piping systems
Duct and air-handling systems
Chiller(s) York. International, Carrier, Daikin Inc
Cooling Tower
Refrigeration Compressor/Condensing Unit(s)
Pumps
Supply, Return, Relief and Exhaust Fans
Air handling units, and its electrical motors
o Systems performance evaluations.
I have experience in both performing these activities, hands-on, and also supervising and witnessing sub-contractors carrying out these works.
The environments in which I have carried out, or supervised, commissioning work are;
o Oil & Gas production facilities both onshore and offshore
o Water manufacturing plant (reverse osmosis)
o Facilities construction
Maintenance Support, troubleshooting and fault-finding in the following areas;
o Oil & Gas production facilities
o Water production plant (reverse osmosis)
Substantial hands-on instrument workshop experience calibrating and repairing instruments and turbine control modules
Monitoring & Safety Systems
I have experience with the following types of safety equipment;
o Fire & Gas detection systems - commissioning and testing: Siemens Fire alarm system
o ESD systems - design, commissioning, troubleshooting
o Firewater and Foam systems - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting
o HVAC - commissioning and performance testing - integrating controls with Fire & Gas and ESD systems: Johnson Controls (Pneumatic and digital controls
o Equipment monitoring systems; vibration monitoring - commissioning and configuration
o Emergency Shut-off Valves - commissioning and testing
o Emergency Diesel Generators - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting.
Technical Authoring
o Report writing - technical and progress; incident reports
o Technical reviews - analysis of equipment and systems
o Methods and procedures - for workshop or field
o Operating instructions and manuals - for equipment, systems or software
o Contingency plans
o Minutes of meetings
o PowerPoint presentations
o Technical advertisements - in trade periodicals
o Press releases and news bulletins
