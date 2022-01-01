Menu

Ikbel HAFHOUF

TUNIS

En résumé

I am a Master degree qualified engineer specializing in HVAC & Mechanical engineering. Most of my experience has been in the facilities and Oil & Gas, and water treatment industries, and also small scale power generation. I’m recently working as a facility maintenance manager at the U.S.Mission in Tunis; I had multiple assignments as HVAC mechanical engineer oil/gas field.
I am familiar with both US and IEC standards and codes of practices for the installation of electrical, mechanical, and rotating equipments in hazardous atmospheres.
Commissioning and Plant Start-ups
Commissioning activities carried out include;
o Instrument calibrations (flow, pressure, temperature, etc.)
o Loop package and hand-over documentation preparation
o Loop checking (PLC, DCS and Vendor Packages)
o Loop tuning (PLC & DCS)
o Panel checkouts (ESD, Fire & Gas, etc.)
o Vendor package check-out, start-up and acceptance
o Documentation auditing for Client acceptance
o Fault-finding and troubleshooting
o HVAC equipment acceptance on behalf of Client including:
 Chilled water and condenser water piping systems
 Duct and air-handling systems
 Chiller(s) York. International, Carrier, Daikin Inc
 Cooling Tower
 Refrigeration Compressor/Condensing Unit(s)
 Pumps
 Supply, Return, Relief and Exhaust Fans
 Air handling units, and its electrical motors
o Systems performance evaluations.
I have experience in both performing these activities, hands-on, and also supervising and witnessing sub-contractors carrying out these works.
The environments in which I have carried out, or supervised, commissioning work are;
o Oil & Gas production facilities both onshore and offshore
o Water manufacturing plant (reverse osmosis)
o Facilities construction

Maintenance Support, troubleshooting and fault-finding in the following areas;
o Oil & Gas production facilities
o Water production plant (reverse osmosis)

Substantial hands-on instrument workshop experience calibrating and repairing instruments and turbine control modules
Monitoring & Safety Systems
I have experience with the following types of safety equipment;
o Fire & Gas detection systems - commissioning and testing: Siemens Fire alarm system
o ESD systems - design, commissioning, troubleshooting
o Firewater and Foam systems - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting
o HVAC - commissioning and performance testing - integrating controls with Fire & Gas and ESD systems: Johnson Controls (Pneumatic and digital controls
o Equipment monitoring systems; vibration monitoring - commissioning and configuration
o Emergency Shut-off Valves - commissioning and testing
o Emergency Diesel Generators - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting.
Technical Authoring
o Report writing - technical and progress; incident reports
o Technical reviews - analysis of equipment and systems
o Methods and procedures - for workshop or field
o Operating instructions and manuals - for equipment, systems or software
o Contingency plans
o Minutes of meetings
o PowerPoint presentations
o Technical advertisements - in trade periodicals
o Press releases and news bulletins
  • 3c ingenieurie - Ingenieur fluide

    2013 - maintenant • Evaluates mechanical and electromechanical systems and products by designing and conducting research programs; applying principles of mechanics, thermodynamics, hydraulics, heat transfer, and materials.
    • Confirms system and product capabilities by designing feasibility and testing methods; testing properties.
    • Develops mechanical and electromechanical products by studying customer requirements; researching and testing manufacturing and assembly methods and materials; soliciting observations from operators.
    • Develops manufacturing processes by designing and modifying equipment for fabricating, building, assembling, and installing components.
    • Assures system and product quality by designing testing methods; testing finished- product and system capabilities; confirming fabrication, assembly, and installation processes.
    • Prepares product reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.
    • Provides engineering information by answering questions and requests.
    • Maintains product and company reputation by complying with government regulations.
    • Keeps equipment operational by coordinating maintenance and repair services; following manufacturer's instructions and established procedures; requesting special services.
    • Maintains system and product data base by writing computer programs and entering data.
    • Completes projects by training and guiding technicians.
    • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
    • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

  • U.S. Embassy - Facility Maintenance Manager

    2003 - maintenant * Management of different crews of maintenance technicians by scheduling their work in all the buildings and by monitoring their effectiveness. ;
    * Provides inspections of the post's facilities and determines maintenance, repair and replacement program requirement for all HVAC systems and other major building system as generators, water treatment plant, fire alarm...etc. ;
    * Formulate funding requirements for the upcoming year and three future years for routine and special maintenance and repair projects. ;
    * Supervision of contracted work on HVAC, electrical and mechanical work of the construction site of the Embassy recreation center, by the review of the submittals and drawings through the field construction. ;

  • P.S.I Petrol Services Industrial - HVAC Mechanical Engineer

    2003 - 2008 : HVAC Mechanical Engineer (Special missions, Different locations)
    * Supervision of different work teams on the maintenance of the HVAC, electrical systems on platforms, such as compressor , chillers ...etc ;
    * Management of the control systems on HVAC and fire alarm system on gas and petroleum plants. ;
    * Supervision of the contracted work on all the mechanical and rotating systems on the platform. ;
    * Commissioning and start up of all the HVAC equipment in the on-shore and off-shore plants. ;
    * Coordination of the construction and commissioning teams on various works front and start-up phases.

    * Conduct weekly safety meeting to improve all the safety issues on plant.

    * References: British gas onshore site, Tunisian Petrolium Services onshore & offshore sites, Elborma Tunisia, Athanor. ;

  • Bill Harbert International L.L.C - Superintendent & field Engineer

    2001 - 2003 U.S. Embassy in Tunis construction site 55 million $

  • E.T.A Daikin Europe N.V. - Technical support & Sale Engineer

    1999 - 2001 * Support of a team of sale agents and technicians to work on equipment sale in Tunisia and Libya. ;
    * Mission of appropriate trainee of Engineers and technicians at many Tunisian companies and engineering offices about the different systems of DAIKIN products in particular the V.R.V system (Variable Refrigerant Volume). ;
    * Technical auditing mission for customers and engineering offices. ;
    * Elaboration of offers and invoices for clients ;
    * Commissioning and start-up of all the Daikin equipments on site. ;

  • Societe D'exploitation Touristique - Mechanical project Engineer

    1997 - 1999 Construction of 5* hotel Hasdrubal Thalassa.
    70 million TD.

    * Installation of a centralized air conditioning system for the hotel and the health center. ;
    * Installation of the water treatment system and coordination with the engineering office in Paris. ;
    * Supervision of different teams of workers for piping installation in site by scheduling their work and monitoring their effectiveness. ;
    * Developing a cost estimate for work accomplishment. ;
    * Elaboration and execution of a building management system to control all the HVAC equipment (Chiller, Pumps, Water treatment plant...etc). ;
    * Commissioning and start-up of all the installed HVAC equipment.

    E.T.E.P Tunisia
    Project Chief Engineer
    Construction of 4*hotel LODGE in Hammamet
    18 million TD.

    * Coordination of the construction and commissioning teams in various works front and start-up phases of 4* hotel (250 beds). ;
    * Civil, electrical, HVAC, and security alarm work control and coordination between the site and the engineering offices. ;
    * Developing a cost estimate for work accomplishment. ;

  • VIRMAGAZ - Field Engineer Summer Trainee

    1996 - 1996 * Supervision of different teams in site for the HVAC equipment installation. ;
    * Fabrication, commissioning and start-up of gas skids (Double and single).

Formations

  • Institute Of Odessa (Odessa)

    Odessa 1992 - 1997 Masters Degree in technical sciences

    Energetic and low temperature Master Degree in technical sciences.
    Mechanical Engineer spec HVAC.

