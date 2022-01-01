Ikbel HAFHOUF

I am a Master degree qualified engineer specializing in HVAC & Mechanical engineering. Most of my experience has been in the facilities and Oil & Gas, and water treatment industries, and also small scale power generation. I’m recently working as a facility maintenance manager at the U.S.Mission in Tunis; I had multiple assignments as HVAC mechanical engineer oil/gas field.

I am familiar with both US and IEC standards and codes of practices for the installation of electrical, mechanical, and rotating equipments in hazardous atmospheres.

Commissioning and Plant Start-ups

Commissioning activities carried out include;

o Instrument calibrations (flow, pressure, temperature, etc.)

o Loop package and hand-over documentation preparation

o Loop checking (PLC, DCS and Vendor Packages)

o Loop tuning (PLC & DCS)

o Panel checkouts (ESD, Fire & Gas, etc.)

o Vendor package check-out, start-up and acceptance

o Documentation auditing for Client acceptance

o Fault-finding and troubleshooting

o HVAC equipment acceptance on behalf of Client including:

 Chilled water and condenser water piping systems

 Duct and air-handling systems

 Chiller(s) York. International, Carrier, Daikin Inc

 Cooling Tower

 Refrigeration Compressor/Condensing Unit(s)

 Pumps

 Supply, Return, Relief and Exhaust Fans

 Air handling units, and its electrical motors

o Systems performance evaluations.

I have experience in both performing these activities, hands-on, and also supervising and witnessing sub-contractors carrying out these works.

The environments in which I have carried out, or supervised, commissioning work are;

o Oil & Gas production facilities both onshore and offshore

o Water manufacturing plant (reverse osmosis)

o Facilities construction



Maintenance Support, troubleshooting and fault-finding in the following areas;

o Oil & Gas production facilities

o Water production plant (reverse osmosis)



Substantial hands-on instrument workshop experience calibrating and repairing instruments and turbine control modules

Monitoring & Safety Systems

I have experience with the following types of safety equipment;

o Fire & Gas detection systems - commissioning and testing: Siemens Fire alarm system

o ESD systems - design, commissioning, troubleshooting

o Firewater and Foam systems - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting

o HVAC - commissioning and performance testing - integrating controls with Fire & Gas and ESD systems: Johnson Controls (Pneumatic and digital controls

o Equipment monitoring systems; vibration monitoring - commissioning and configuration

o Emergency Shut-off Valves - commissioning and testing

o Emergency Diesel Generators - commissioning, testing and troubleshooting.

Technical Authoring

o Report writing - technical and progress; incident reports

o Technical reviews - analysis of equipment and systems

o Methods and procedures - for workshop or field

o Operating instructions and manuals - for equipment, systems or software

o Contingency plans

o Minutes of meetings

o PowerPoint presentations

o Technical advertisements - in trade periodicals

o Press releases and news bulletins

Contact Details and Availability

For information on present availability, Please contact me on



Cell Phone: 00216 29 369 393

Email: haffani_2006@yahoo.fr





Mes compétences :

routine and special maintenance

Petroleum

PC Hardware

Microsoft Windows

Coordination of the construction and commissioning