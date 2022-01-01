Menu

Ikram ABDELGHAFOUR

ALGER

En résumé

An honest trustworthy and ambitious and well-presented Chef Consultant who is able to lead from the front by setting, following and delivering the highest culinary standards.


Mes compétences :
Menu planning
ISO 900X Standard
had experience
Staff Development and Training
Manage stock control

Entreprises

  • Restaurateur, Hotelier - Chef Cuisinier - Formateure

    2012 - maintenant Formateur & Consultant Cuisine International · 26 November 2012 to present
    La Restauration et devenu très réputer dans le Monde et particulièrement en Algérie!! et si vous n’avez pas le contrôle total sur celle-ci vous mettez votre projet à risque.

    Afin de bien réussir votre projet, l’aide d’un chef consultant peut-être vital. Le chef Ikram vous aidera dans la mise en place de toutes les procédures relatives à la cuisine. Besoin d’aide avec votre projet? Demandez l’aide d’un chef consultant.
    services:
    Mise en place des procédures d’inventaire
    Élaboration et conception Livre de recettes
    Assistance dans l’achat des équipements de cuisine
    Évaluation des coûts reliés aux achats
    Embauche et formation des employés de cuisine.

  • Restaurant Cuisine International Freelance - Consultant

    2012 - maintenant opening a new Restaurant le Comptoir, as the Best table in Algiers by ``Khardja.com & ``bones Addresses D'Alger'' ;

  • Freelance Chef Consultant -  chef formateur

    2012 - maintenant Mise en place des procédures d’inventaire
    Élaboration et conception Livre de recettes
    Assistance dans l’achat des équipements de cuisine
    Évaluation des coûts reliés aux achats
    Embauche et formation des employés de cuisine.

  • Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality - Trainer

    2011 - 2011 Certificate of achievement team -2008 -2011 Disability discrimination awareness certificate (DDA) UK
    : Attestation en Hygiène Alimentaire Dans la Restauration Collective
    : Attestation D'ISO 9001V 2008 Thème (Audite Qualité Interne)

    finalist southerly as Trainer within The school HSTH, to the first Competition in Algeria between cooking schools organized by British Council in Algiers,
    - 2012: Participated in the LBCI TV program ``TOP-CHEF'' Middle East Season 2 ;

  • Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality - Chef

  • Ecole hoteliere ,Algerie - Trainer

    finalist southerly as Trainer within The school HSTH, to the first Competition in Algeria between cooking schools organized by British Council in Algiers,

  • The Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality - Consultant & Trainer

    2010 - 2012

  • Restaurant Café Rouge London, UK - Head chef

    2008 - 2010

  • SNC LAVALIN - Catering Manager

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2006 - 2008 Having all responsibility of the kitchen& floor staff, stock control.

  • SAHA&SODEXO - Chefs Cuisinier Formateur

    2005 - 2006 Algeria, French Algerian Company
    Based in Hassi Messaoud, Having all
    Responsibility of the kitchen & floor
    Staff, my principal role
    Was to manage 10 kitchens with all staff Within, also organizing meeting & courses.

  • Hammamet Hotel - Head Chef

    2004 - 2005 Of the kitchen, supervising a team
    Of twelve chefs, ordering, stock control,
    Menu planning, training new staff.

  • EUREST London , UK - Catering Manager

    2003 - 2004 Responsible of all a kitchen & staff,
    Supervising a team of twelve chefs
    Ordering and controlling
    Stock, menu planning, staff training

  • Restaurant ,London - Head chef

    2002 - 2003 Responsibility of all kitchen and
    Supervising a team of eight chefs
    Menu planning, stock control, training

  • BELGO NOORD Restaurant London ,UK - Head chef

    2001 - 2002 Restaurant as best Belgian restaurant.
    Ordering and training new staff.

  • T ROMPETTE Restaurant, London UK - Second chef

    1999 - 2001 In London. Working under a head chef,
    Cooking all kind of fish & meat including
    Vegetables & especially French sauces.

  • Gaveroche restaurant,London UK - Chef de parti en cuisine

    1998 - 1999 as Cdp London, I was discovering the art & passion of
    The modern food and working beside one of the
    Best chef in the whole world Michel Roux Junior

  • Hotel Bali, Beniidorm ,Espagna - Demi-chef de parti

    1994 - 1998 Hobbies / Interests

    I love playing football, Martial Art and reading books, traveling a lot its part of my job, looking for a new techniques and Products!! And meeting new people ``Chefs''


Formations

  • Hammersmith & West London Collège (London)

    London 2003 - 2003

  • ICT Computer Training (Certificate) (London Uk)

    London Uk 1999 - 2001

  • Hammersmith & West London Collège (London)

    London 1999 - 2001 NVQ1.2 and 3

    delivering the highest culinary standards. I DO possess a passion for excellence, and always strives hard to improve standards and guest satisfaction. I have detailed knowledge of how to communicate Ideas, Suggestions affectively and how to supervise their daily operations. I had a track record of maintaining food cost while ensuring high quality standards, and I am always focusing on operating a

  • Hammersmith & West London Collège (London)

    London 1999 - 1999 Safety Certificate UK

  • Hammersmith & West London Collège (London)

    London 1999 - 2001 College.UK

