Ikram ABDELGHAFOUR

Restaurateur, Hotelier
- Chef Cuisinier - Formateure
2012 - maintenant
Formateur & Consultant Cuisine International · 26 November 2012 to present
La Restauration et devenu très réputer dans le Monde et particulièrement en Algérie!! et si vous n’avez pas le contrôle total sur celle-ci vous mettez votre projet à risque.
Afin de bien réussir votre projet, l’aide d’un chef consultant peut-être vital. Le chef Ikram vous aidera dans la mise en place de toutes les procédures relatives à la cuisine. Besoin d’aide avec votre projet? Demandez l’aide d’un chef consultant.
services:
Mise en place des procédures d’inventaire
Élaboration et conception Livre de recettes
Assistance dans l’achat des équipements de cuisine
Évaluation des coûts reliés aux achats
Embauche et formation des employés de cuisine.
Restaurant Cuisine International Freelance
- Consultant
2012 - maintenant
opening a new Restaurant le Comptoir, as the Best table in Algiers by ``Khardja.com & ``bones Addresses D'Alger'' ;
Freelance Chef Consultant
- chef formateur
2012 - maintenant
Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality
- Trainer
2011 - 2011
Certificate of achievement team -2008 -2011 Disability discrimination awareness certificate (DDA) UK
: Attestation en Hygiène Alimentaire Dans la Restauration Collective
: Attestation D'ISO 9001V 2008 Thème (Audite Qualité Interne)
finalist southerly as Trainer within The school HSTH, to the first Competition in Algeria between cooking schools organized by British Council in Algiers,
- 2012: Participated in the LBCI TV program ``TOP-CHEF'' Middle East Season 2 ;
Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality
- Chef
2011 - 2011
Ecole hoteliere ,Algerie
- Trainer
2011 - 2011
The Higher School of Tourism and Hospitality
- Consultant & Trainer
2010 - 2012
Restaurant Café Rouge London, UK
- Head chef
2008 - 2010
SNC LAVALIN
- Catering Manager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2006 - 2008
Having all responsibility of the kitchen& floor staff, stock control.
SAHA&SODEXO
- Chefs Cuisinier Formateur
2005 - 2006
Algeria, French Algerian Company
Based in Hassi Messaoud, Having all
Responsibility of the kitchen & floor
Staff, my principal role
Was to manage 10 kitchens with all staff Within, also organizing meeting & courses.
Hammamet Hotel
- Head Chef
2004 - 2005
Of the kitchen, supervising a team
Of twelve chefs, ordering, stock control,
Menu planning, training new staff.
EUREST London , UK
- Catering Manager
2003 - 2004
Responsible of all a kitchen & staff,
Supervising a team of twelve chefs
Ordering and controlling
Stock, menu planning, staff training
Restaurant ,London
- Head chef
2002 - 2003
Responsibility of all kitchen and
Supervising a team of eight chefs
Menu planning, stock control, training
BELGO NOORD Restaurant London ,UK
- Head chef
2001 - 2002
Restaurant as best Belgian restaurant.
Ordering and training new staff.
T ROMPETTE Restaurant, London UK
- Second chef
1999 - 2001
In London. Working under a head chef,
Cooking all kind of fish & meat including
Vegetables & especially French sauces.
Gaveroche restaurant,London UK
- Chef de parti en cuisine
1998 - 1999
as Cdp London, I was discovering the art & passion of
The modern food and working beside one of the
Best chef in the whole world Michel Roux Junior
Hotel Bali, Beniidorm ,Espagna
- Demi-chef de parti
1994 - 1998
Hobbies / Interests
I love playing football, Martial Art and reading books, traveling a lot its part of my job, looking for a new techniques and Products!! And meeting new people ``Chefs''
`` Vive la Cuisine et le Bon Gout''
