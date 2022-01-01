Menu

Ikram CHAKIR

Bordeaux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mobile Internationally and open to new challenges.

I am currently majoring International Management at l'IAE de Bordeaux, after obtaining a diploma in European Business Administration program at the same school, in accomplishment to my International Management and Logistics Master’s at l’IAE de Lyon.
I have recently served in AGS worldwild movers as an Import Coordinator in charge of administrative and logistics procedures in international removals. During this experience I have gained valuable knowledge and skills as well as a particular interest in the field of international removal and relocation.
My professional project consists on working as an International Affairs Engineer in international businesses and multinational companies, therefore it seems very important to me to perform both, a part of my studies and a well recognized professional experience abroad.

Qualified experiences:
Jan-Mar 2010: English immersion training, New York City, USA.
Jan-Sep 2012: Exchange semester, Lyon, France.

Interests and Specialty:
Global Mobility, International Removals, International Moving, Imports / Exports Coordination, Relocation Consultants, Expatriate Management, Move Management, Shipping and Logistics, Intercultural Management.

Quadri-lingual:
Arabic, English, French, Spanish, (Little Korean 한국의 'basics')

Mes compétences :
Sphinx Software
SAP
Microsoft Access
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Relief Cie - Coordinatrice

    Bordeaux 2013 - maintenant La coordination et l'encadrement des séjours et événements touristiques.

  • AGS Worldwide Movers - Stage de gestion approfondie

    2013 - maintenant Suivis du processus import des déménagements internationaux et gestion des dossiers Import de l'entreprise.

  • Sterling Relocation - Stage de spécialité

    2012 - 2012 Chargé de l'aide à la coordination et à la gestion des dossiers des déménagements internationaux et de plannings.

  • RMA WATANYA - Stage

    Casablanca 2011 - 2011 : Stage d'information générale au siège de RMA WATANYA,
    - Communication Interne, Communication Externe, Evénementiel.

  • New York Language Center - Stage de découverte

    2010 - 2010 Immersion Linguistique en business English.

  • Petit Bateau - Stage ouvrier

    Troyes 2009 - 2009 : Stage ouvrier à TENMAR filiale de la multinationale « Petit bateau »,
    - Stage ouvrier pour participer aux taches, découvrir le monde de l'entreprise et s'initiation au suivi et la gestion
    www.semantis.fr



    logistique.

Formations

  • IAE BORDEAUX

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2014 Master II

    à l'IAE de Bordeaux (Formation en anglais).
    International Trade Practices, International Negociations, European business environnent.

  • IAE LYON

    Lyon 2010 - 2011 Master I Management International

  • New York Language Center (New York)

    New York 2010 - 2010 Diplôme d'études linguistiques

  • HEM (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2008 - 2012 Master I en Management International et logistique

    Déploiement international des entreprises, Environnement international des affaires, Achat.

  • HEM (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2011

  • Lycée Mohammed IV (Ouarzazate)

    Ouarzazate 2004 - 2008 Scientific Baccalaureate

    Maîtrise de langues et logicielles
    Suite bureautique Microsoft, Access, Sphinx, SAP et Photoshop. ;

Réseau