Ikram CHAKIR

Mobile Internationally and open to new challenges.



I am currently majoring International Management at l'IAE de Bordeaux, after obtaining a diploma in European Business Administration program at the same school, in accomplishment to my International Management and Logistics Master’s at l’IAE de Lyon.

I have recently served in AGS worldwild movers as an Import Coordinator in charge of administrative and logistics procedures in international removals. During this experience I have gained valuable knowledge and skills as well as a particular interest in the field of international removal and relocation.

My professional project consists on working as an International Affairs Engineer in international businesses and multinational companies, therefore it seems very important to me to perform both, a part of my studies and a well recognized professional experience abroad.



Qualified experiences:

Jan-Mar 2010: English immersion training, New York City, USA.

Jan-Sep 2012: Exchange semester, Lyon, France.



Interests and Specialty:

Global Mobility, International Removals, International Moving, Imports / Exports Coordination, Relocation Consultants, Expatriate Management, Move Management, Shipping and Logistics, Intercultural Management.



Quadri-lingual:

Arabic, English, French, Spanish, (Little Korean 한국의 'basics')



Mes compétences :

Sphinx Software

SAP

Microsoft Access

Adobe Photoshop