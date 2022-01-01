Menu

Ilaria MENCHINI

En résumé

I am a freelance translator currently living in Paris.

Since I set out to become a professional translator three years ago with a bachelor at the Advanced School of Modern Languages for Interpreters and Translator of the University of Bologna at Forlì, a love of translation and some extremely valuable experience working in translation companies, I have gradually established myself as freelance by building client relationships and earning a solid reputation as a competent and creative translator working from French, English and Portuguese into Italian and from English and Italian into French.

A multi-skilled, versatile person with sharp, analytic and strong communication abilities.

I am a reliable and fast translator used to strict deadlines seeking a challenging and varied position that will enable me to capitalise on my professional experience, with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Quick learner, I can absorb new ideas and communicate clearly and effectively with people from all social and professional backgrounds.


Mes compétences :
Traduction Touristique
Traduction médicale
Traduction EN > FR
Traduction EN > IT
Interprétation
Localisation
Traduction PT > FR
Proofreading
Traduction
Traduction PT > IT
Traduction FR > IT
Traduction technique
Traduction Marketing
Traduction IT > FR

Entreprises

  • Art-to.Com - Translator & Interpreter

    2015 - maintenant The mission of Art to Com is to help artists to promote themselves on the internet and internationally.

    WHAT we offer:

    - Artistic Communication: web, printings, events
    - Coaching and artistic web design
    - Networking
    - Fundraising

    Collaboration with freelance art lovers: photographers, videographers, translators ...
    Audience: musicians, singers, painters, sculptors, dancers ...

    Find more information on: http://www.art-to.com/

  • JEC GROUP - Senior Account Manager Assistant

    PARIS 2015 - 2015 JEC COMPOSITES organize international events and is the global leader in the composites industry.

    Supporting the Commercial Manager and Executives by providing information and analysis, on an ad hoc basis, of commercial activity undertaken by the team. Drawing up, editing and compiling product information packs for ORGANISATION, Co-Producers and competing distributors as investment is sought.

    Participated to International Business Development in Europe, Asia and America: CA: + 8 to 13 % annually (+2 € 400,000 turnover generated in 2014).

  • Occhi Verdi Bijoux - Interpreter, Translator & Public Relations Consultant

    2015 - maintenant Discipline, skill to communicate, physical endurance besides purely interpretation skills. Even-tempered and friendly, readily help to overcome language barrier in communication between stand-assistants and visitors of the stand, as well as between administration of an exhibition and the stand personnel. Provide consecutive interpretation during BIJORHCA 2015 - International Exhibition of Watch, Jewelry, Costume Jewelry, and Fashion Accessories.

    Aside from the Exhibition, I am in charge of being in contact with their foreigner clients, translating business marketing materials, assisting in developing sales materials and updating the company website and social media platforms with marketing content.

  • GDW groupe - Volunteer Translator

    lyon 2015 - maintenant Media Kit Translations for GDW Music, a group which aim is to help emerging musicians to develop their talent and their visibility in the Internet and get the crucial break they need.

  • Freelance - Translator & Interpreter

    2014 - maintenant Comfortable with creative copy requiring an attractive and engaging style as with in-depth reports based on research. Several thousand words translated.

    Specialization fields:

    Cosmetics and Bio-Cosmetics (Leaflets and Marketing Material)
    CVs
    Environment (Renewable Energies, Waste Treatment, Recycling)
    Humanitarian Field (International Organizations, Human Rights)
    Journalism (Environmental J., Cultural J., Travel J.)
    Marketing & Publicity (Products Presentation, Brochures & Catalogs)
    Medicine (Health Care, Nutrition, Medical Devices)
    Tourism & Ecotourism

    For more information, visit: http://www.ilariamenchini.com/

  • Lord Diamond Group - Marketing and Public Relations Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Provide information to foreign customers. Handle linguistic and multicultural problems. Demonstrate responsibility for responding to telephone and email enquiries, managing the office.

Formations

