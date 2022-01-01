Ilaria MENCHINI

I am a freelance translator currently living in Paris.



Since I set out to become a professional translator three years ago with a bachelor at the Advanced School of Modern Languages for Interpreters and Translator of the University of Bologna at Forlì, a love of translation and some extremely valuable experience working in translation companies, I have gradually established myself as freelance by building client relationships and earning a solid reputation as a competent and creative translator working from French, English and Portuguese into Italian and from English and Italian into French.



A multi-skilled, versatile person with sharp, analytic and strong communication abilities.



I am a reliable and fast translator used to strict deadlines seeking a challenging and varied position that will enable me to capitalise on my professional experience, with opportunities for personal and professional growth.



Quick learner, I can absorb new ideas and communicate clearly and effectively with people from all social and professional backgrounds.





Mes compétences :

Traduction Touristique

Traduction médicale

Traduction EN > FR

Traduction EN > IT

Interprétation

Localisation

Traduction PT > FR

Proofreading

Traduction

Traduction PT > IT

Traduction FR > IT

Traduction technique

Traduction Marketing

Traduction IT > FR