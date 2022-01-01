Ilham KHATTABI

Motivated consultant at Accenture with 5 years of experience in configuration management and Supply chain Management
Entreprises
Accenture
- Business Process Consultant
Paris2015 - maintenant Supply Chain management - Airbus Procurement Department – France
Central Demand Management Process for Composites
-Provides a global visibility and monitors Suppliers forecast stability/adherence
-Secure competitive raw material price
-Provide training/support linked to an Airbus Tool (Conbid)
Project Management Office (De-risking project)
-Coordinate and initialize the inputs of the project with stakeholders (Program/Sourcing/Supply chain)
-Provide detail planning with main LBIP milestones. Project schedule follow up
-Provide/monitor detail list of activities for the milestones
-Monitor and follow Resources plan and budget forecast
-Initialize and follow risk analysis – Reporting
-Define the adequate strategy and associated investments to mitigate the risks
CAPACITY / CAPABILITY investigation
-Provide Programme visibility on Suppliers Capacity to fulfil the new Rate & cost impact
-Produce synthesis reports for supplier Operation Mangers
Accenture
- Business Process Consultant
Paris2014 - 2014A320 NEO Industrial Support – Airbus Program department - France
-Coordination of 3 plants and support them on industrial activities
-Risks and management follow-up (PFMEA follow up)
-Financial follow-up & consolidation: Compare global need vs available budget / Support additional budget request / -Consolidate financial inputs
-Resource management: Consolidate resources status (internal & external) / Calculate and provide flex Ratio
(Internal & external FTE)
Accenture
- Ingénieur de projet
Paris2011 - 2013 Configuration Conformity Management ant Documentation A380/A350- Airbus Quality Department - France
-Operational support and coordination of multidisciplinary team (Production, Quality, BE)
-Daily Reporting aircraft leader and discuss the blocking quality points
-Aircraft deliveries support - participate to customer test flight
-Coordination between Suppliers and FAL and animation of suppliers workshops
-Support suppliers in blocking items
-Geographic Leader A350 & A380 – Spain perimeter
-Transition responsible of configuration management activities in two different plants in Spain
-Implementation of two teams in Spain - Team management (5 peoples).
-Deployment of working way
IBERIA LAE
- STAGIAIRE
Madrid2009 - 2009Département de maintenance des moteurs , support de production et processus de la maintenance ( montage/démontage).
-Etudier le processus de la miantenance.
-Documentation technique (EASA,FAA).
-Gestion des pieces SCRAP.
ESETA (Energy Sector Education and Training Authority
- STAGIAIRE
2008 - 2008Calculs thermiques , Bilan énegetique des serres ( étude de la cosommation des pompes à chaleur).
LAFARGE CIMENTS
- STAGIAIRE
2007 - maintenantProcessus de fabrication.
-Etude de la combustion (l'efficacité énergetique et fiabilité Circuit Fioul)