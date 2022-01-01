Menu

Ilham KHATTABI

Paris

Motivated consultant at Accenture with 5 years of experience in configuration management and Supply chain Management

  • Accenture - Business Process Consultant

    Paris 2015 - maintenant  Supply Chain management - Airbus Procurement Department – France

    Central Demand Management Process for Composites
    -Provides a global visibility and monitors Suppliers forecast stability/adherence
    -Secure competitive raw material price
    -Provide training/support linked to an Airbus Tool (Conbid)

    Project Management Office (De-risking project)
    -Coordinate and initialize the inputs of the project with stakeholders (Program/Sourcing/Supply chain)
    -Provide detail planning with main LBIP milestones. Project schedule follow up
    -Provide/monitor detail list of activities for the milestones
    -Monitor and follow Resources plan and budget forecast
    -Initialize and follow risk analysis – Reporting
    -Define the adequate strategy and associated investments to mitigate the risks

    CAPACITY / CAPABILITY investigation
    -Provide Programme visibility on Suppliers Capacity to fulfil the new Rate & cost impact
    -Produce synthesis reports for supplier Operation Mangers

  • Accenture - Business Process Consultant

    Paris 2014 - 2014 A320 NEO Industrial Support – Airbus Program department - France

    -Coordination of 3 plants and support them on industrial activities
    -Risks and management follow-up (PFMEA follow up)
    -Financial follow-up & consolidation: Compare global need vs available budget / Support additional budget request / -Consolidate financial inputs
    -Resource management: Consolidate resources status (internal & external) / Calculate and provide flex Ratio
    (Internal & external FTE)

  • Accenture - Ingénieur de projet

    Paris 2011 - 2013  Configuration Conformity Management ant Documentation A380/A350- Airbus Quality Department - France

    -Operational support and coordination of multidisciplinary team (Production, Quality, BE)
    -Daily Reporting aircraft leader and discuss the blocking quality points
    -Aircraft deliveries support - participate to customer test flight
    -Coordination between Suppliers and FAL and animation of suppliers workshops
    -Support suppliers in blocking items
    -Geographic Leader A350 & A380 – Spain perimeter
    -Transition responsible of configuration management activities in two different plants in Spain
    -Implementation of two teams in Spain - Team management (5 peoples).
    -Deployment of working way

  • IBERIA LAE - STAGIAIRE

    Madrid 2009 - 2009 Département de maintenance des moteurs , support de production et processus de la maintenance ( montage/démontage).
    -Etudier le processus de la miantenance.
    -Documentation technique (EASA,FAA).
    -Gestion des pieces SCRAP.

  • ESETA (Energy Sector Education and Training Authority - STAGIAIRE

    2008 - 2008 Calculs thermiques , Bilan énegetique des serres ( étude de la cosommation des pompes à chaleur).

  • LAFARGE CIMENTS - STAGIAIRE

    2007 - maintenant Processus de fabrication.
    -Etude de la combustion (l'efficacité énergetique et fiabilité Circuit Fioul)

