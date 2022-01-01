Menu

Ilham LEMALLEME

I am a young student graduated at the Higher School of Education RABAT technique.  I received a solid education in the industrial field specially Maintenance, Quality, Industrial Safety with an educational program that perfectly meets the needs of the labor market.
I am very motivated and ready to provide you with my knowledge and expertise





Catia v5
RDM6
Conception mécanique
Maintenance informatique
MATLAB
Fiabilité, Maintenance, Disponibilité, Sûreté de f
Automatique
GMAO
Automatisme
Maintenance industrielle

  • MAC//Z - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014

  • MAC//Z - STAGIAIRE

    2013 - 2013

  • EST (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2016 - 2017 licence pr2016ofessionnelle

  • ENSET Rabat (Rabat)

    Rabat 2012 - 2014 DUT

  • Lycée Prince Moulay Abdellah(Skhirat) (Skhirat)

    Skhirat 2009 - 2012

