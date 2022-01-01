Ilham LEMALLEME

I am a young student graduated at the Higher School of Education RABAT technique. I received a solid education in the industrial field specially Maintenance, Quality, Industrial Safety with an educational program that perfectly meets the needs of the labor market.
I am very motivated and ready to provide you with my knowledge and expertise
Mes compétences :
Catia v5
RDM6
Conception mécanique
Maintenance informatique
MATLAB
Fiabilité, Maintenance, Disponibilité, Sûreté de f
Automatique
GMAO
Automatisme
Maintenance industrielle