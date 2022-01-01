Ilhame KOSSAMA

The cosmetics field is an interesting and attractive field for a person with a scientific background because of the delicate blend and balance of beauty and science. I find this field particularly exciting as a graduate of ENSCMu, the Mulhouse School of Chemistry in France, with a Master's degree in chemical engineering and a Master's degree in Formulation. In order to help achieve my career goals, I have also completed my MBA studies at EM Strasbourg, the business school of University of Strasbourg, to acquire a double competence in management



My involvement with the association “All In Cosmetics and Perfumes” enabled me to discover the world of formulation earlier through several practical sessions. The industrial sector of cosmetics particularly attracts me because of the different characteristics of the raw materials used, development and innovation, and the specific techniques used for the characterization of the final products.



My goal is to acquire valuable knowledge of the different methods and steps of cosmetics manufacturing and be part of cosmetics innovation in terms of quality, efficacy and safety.