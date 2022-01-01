Ilhame KOSSAMA

Menu

En résumé

The cosmetics field is an interesting and attractive field for a person with a scientific background because of the delicate blend and balance of beauty and science. I find this field particularly exciting as a graduate of ENSCMu, the Mulhouse School of Chemistry in France, with a Master's degree in chemical engineering and a Master's degree in Formulation. In order to help achieve my career goals, I have also completed my MBA studies at EM Strasbourg, the business school of University of Strasbourg, to acquire a double competence in management

My involvement with the association “All In Cosmetics and Perfumes” enabled me to discover the world of formulation earlier through several practical sessions. The industrial sector of cosmetics particularly attracts me because of the different characteristics of the raw materials used, development and innovation, and the specific techniques used for the characterization of the final products.

My goal is to acquire valuable knowledge of the different methods and steps of cosmetics manufacturing and be part of cosmetics innovation in terms of quality, efficacy and safety.

Entreprises

  • Shiseido, Zotos International Inc. - Ingénieur Chimiste Formulation Junior R&D / R&D Chemist Assistant- Soins Capillaires / Hair Care

    2014 - 2014 English version:

    Shiseido, Zotos International / Feburary 2014 - August 2014

    Activity: Subsidiary of Shisheido USA, Zotos International, Inc., is a professional beauty industry leader that manufactures and markets a full range of hair care, texture service and hair color options for today's salons and salon professionals.

    Chemist Assistant: Research & Development of innovative projects - Hair Color (6 months); Darien, CT

    • Managed 3 R&D projects involving research, formulation, and testing hair color products; 2 of which resulted in patent apps.
    • Analyzed raw materials for specification, impurity, and safety data.
    •Developed knowledge of chemistry of formulation and ingredients as well as industry regulations and requirements.
    •Researched and tested shade-matching hair color products involving batch testing and tracking specifications.
    •Researched and developed new coloring technology alongside new formulation methodologies resulting in two new shades.
    •Prepared numerous detailed reports on batch experiments and presented to company.
    •Collaborated with marketing department to develop product claims (breakage, strength, shine, texture) and tested to prove claims in the laboratory.
    •Managed and conducted onsite salon testing.

    Technical skills:
    - Formulation of batches for hair color products.
    - Chemical knowledge regarding the hair color process.
    - Washing procedure for hair tresses.
    - The use of the spectrophotometer Konica Minolta Spectramagic NX Lite and its specific software.

    Human skills:
    - International vision
    - Curiosity.
    - To be well-organized.
    - To be very patient.
    - To be Independent and autonomous in my tasks.
    - Team work.
    - Relationnal skills.

    Version Française :

    Ingénieur Chimiste Formulation Junior R&D – Colorations pour cheveux Darien, CT, USA

    * Etudes minutieuses sur la résistance au processus de décoloration de produits de coloration pour cheveux impliquant de nouvelles technologies pour 2 projets R&D ayant des applications brevets.
    * Analyse de matières premières en termes de spécifications, impuretés, et données de sécurité. ;
    * Formulations de produits de coloration pour cheveux suivant des protocoles spécifiques et tests de ces produits. ;
    * Recherche et développement de formulations pour développer une gamme spécifique de couleurs impliquant une toute nouvelle technologie.
    * Rédaction de plusieurs rapports détaillés sur les expériences menées et présentations orales devant le personnel de l'entreprise. ;
    * Réalisation de tests en laboratoire pour prouver les propriétés (anti-casse, fortifiante, de brillance, texturale) de produits de coloration suivant des requêtes spécifiques émises par le département du marketing.

  • Physicians Formula (Los Angeles) - Ingénieur Chimiste Formulation Junior R&D / R&D Chemist Assistant - Maquillage/Skin Care

    2012 - 2013 English version:

    Physicians Formula / July 2012 - July 2013

    Activity: Physicians Formula Cosmetics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Physicians Formula Holdings, Inc. and develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets cosmetic products.

    Chemist Assistant: Research & Development of innovative projects - Make up/Skin care (13 months); Los Angeles, CA

    •Prepared raw materials and formulated cosmetic emulsion products (both oil phase and water phase) and monitor stability of batches to adjust/balance ingredient levels as necessary.
    •Researched and developed experimental formulation under raw material constraints and other strict specifications.
    •Analyzed raw material MSDS and certificate of analysis to understand raw material properties.
    •Conducted shade matching for BB cream and shimmering eyeliner.
    •Tested several products (mascara, lipstick, eyeliner) for marketing study.

    Quality Control Laboratory (6 months)

    • Analyzed for pH, viscosity, SG, molecular structure, odor, etc. in raw materials, semi-final products, and final products (new cosmetics and cosmetics OTC drugs in a FDA regulated environment).
    • Completed proper documentation required by the FDA, tested and monitored stability of final products.

    Technical skills:
    - The use of the common devices of formulation such as propeller mixers, homogenizers, or roller mills.
    - Formulation of batches for several cosmetic products.
    - Monitoring stability and quality control using the specific devices.

    Human skills:
    - Relational skills.
    - Curiosity.
    - To be responsible.
    - To be indepedent in my tasks.
    - Team work.



    Version Française :

    Ingénieur Chimiste formulation Junior R&D et Controle Qualité – Maquillage; Los Angeles, CA, USA

    1ère Mission : Laboratoire de Formulation Cosmétique R&D (7 mois) :
    *Préparation de matières premières et élaboration de formulations d’émulsions cosmétiques.
    *Suivi de la stabilité des différentes formulations réalisées et réajustement des quantités de matières premières si nécessaire.
    *Recherche & Développement de formulations expérimentales sous contraintes (choix de matières premières).
    *Lectures de fiches FDS et de Certificats d’Analyse pour comprendre les propriétés des différentes matières premières.
    *Travail sur l’ajustement de couleurs (shade-matching) de BB crèmes et d’eyeliner pailletés pour correspondre à celle des standards.
    *Participation à différents tests (mascara, rouge à lèvres, eyeliner) pour les études Marketing.

    2ème Mission : Laboratoire Contrôle Qualité (6 mois) :
    *Analyse des matières premières, produits semi-finis et produits finis en effectuant des mesures de pH, viscosité, densité, IR ...
    *Tests et suivi de la stabilité des produits déjà mis en vente sur le marché.




  • L'Oréal - Agent de conditionnement / Packaging Agent

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 English version:

    •Developed strategies to optimize yield of the packaging and prepared different national and international shipments.
    •Promoted to managing expanded production processes.

    Version Française :

    *Conditionnement des produits formulés et préparation des différents colis nationaux / internationaux. ;
    *Elaboration de stratégies pour optimiser le rendement du conditionnement des différents produits.

  • FCI Besançon - Receptionist

    2008 - 2008 Receptionist, FCI Besançon, France Summer job
    (1 month)

    - Answered national and international calls
    - Managed incoming-outgoing mails
    - Managed and controlled arrivals and departures
    - Welcomed visitors

  • FCI Besançon - Receptionist

    2007 - 2007 Receptionist, FCI Besançon, France Summer job
    (1 month)

    - Answered national and international calls
    - Managed incoming-outgoing mails
    - Managed and controlled arrivals and departures
    - Welcomed visitors

Formations

  • EM Strasbourg Business School

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2015 Master II / Master's degree

    English version: MBA - Major Engineer Manager

    Version Française : Droit Economie Gestion, Mention : Administration des Entreprises-MAE parcours Ingénieur Manager.

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse 2013 - 2014 Master II / Master's degree

    English version: Formulation of Colloidal Systems and Polymers

    Version Française : Formulation des Systèmes Colloïdaux et Polymères

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Mulhouse (Dole)

    Dole 2010 - 2014 Chemical Engineer = Master's degree / Ingénieur Chimiste= Grade de Master

    English version: Chemical Engineering diploma specialized in Formulation

    Version Françaises : Ingénieur Chimiste option Formulation et Cosmétologie.

  • Lycée Victor Hugo Maths sup, maths spé

    Besancon 2007 - 2010 Intensive course preparing for the competitive exam to join a national college of chemical engineering. (Victor Hugo secondary school in Besançon)

  • Lycée Victor Hugo

    Besancon 2004 - 2007 European Class
    Secondary education diploma with a scientific option, majoring in Physics-Chemistry with honors. European diploma.
    (Victor Hugo secondary school in Besançon)

    Bac Scientifique S
    Classe Européenne
    Bac Scientifique S SVT Spécialité Physique-Chimie, Mention : Bien. Diplôme Européen d'Anglais.

