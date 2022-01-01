Ilia MAMALIS

Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences with 15 years of foreign assignments in W. Europe.

Orientation ( Chemistry, Plastics, Additives, …) in Packaging, Automotive, Extrusion sectors.

Technical competencies in the area's of oxidative polymerization and catalysis (PPO), polymer functionalization, compatibilization of binary polymer blends, emulsion polymerization, catalytic amidation of monomeric di-esters and formation of uniformly segmented semi-crystalline copolymers by polycondensation.

Competencies with Marketing, Production and contacts with key Suppliers

Contacts at International level ( Europe, USA, Asia )

Key customers HP and 3M Europe

General Management and Public relations at the French – Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

Chemistry

Communication

Event Management

General Management

Management

Marketing

Microsoft Project

POLYMERS

Technology

PR