Ilia MAMALIS

Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences with 15 years of foreign assignments in W. Europe.
Orientation ( Chemistry, Plastics, Additives, …) in Packaging, Automotive, Extrusion sectors.
Technical competencies in the area's of oxidative polymerization and catalysis (PPO), polymer functionalization, compatibilization of binary polymer blends, emulsion polymerization, catalytic amidation of monomeric di-esters and formation of uniformly segmented semi-crystalline copolymers by polycondensation.
Competencies with Marketing, Production and contacts with key Suppliers
Contacts at International level ( Europe, USA, Asia )
Key customers HP and 3M Europe
General Management and Public relations at the French – Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Chemistry
Communication
Event Management
General Management
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
POLYMERS
Technology
PR