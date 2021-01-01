Ilyas BIRADY

Mes compétences :
wide range assistance
Responsible for all tasks
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
l'Etablissement National de la Navigation Aérienne / Direction de Sécurité Aéronautique
- Auditeur Comptable Principal
2015 - maintenant
Tecnicas Reunidas
- Document controleur Assistant
Madrid2014 - 2015Apart from the duties as Document Controller, were given wide range assistance to the project team including
preparation of proposals, project schedules, CTR estimates, etc.
* Controlling of all incoming and outgoing documents and drawings ;
* Setting up and maintaining project master files for drawings and documents ;
* Maintaining logs for tracking of Inter Discipline Checking of deliverables ;
* Compiling deliverable packages for submitting to client including; receiving deliverables from the disciplines,
checking them against the latest document control register, preparing the transmittals and forwarding them to the
client.
* Initializing the Drawing / Document Control Schedule and coordinating with the disciplines for updates. ;
* Controlling of vendor drawings and documents ;
* Controlling the TAQs received and forwarding completed TAQs to the client ;
* Archiving closed out project drawings and documents ;
* Maintaining the Engineering reference library
4'eme Commandement régionale de la gendarmerie nationale ( Département de finance )
- Accounting Assistant
2013 - 2014Document controller on financial department (Military equipment)
* Responsible for all tasks related to processing, logging, filing and retrieving estate plan and other documents
created or utilized. The incumbent is responsible for using all available technological resources, in particular the
core document management system and inquiry/reporting activities.
* Maintain a computer database of all filed documentation that ensures fast retrieval of documents.
ETB Company Nouari Omar
- Document controller and Accounting Assistant
2010 - 2012* -Obtain and verify all information necessary to establish or terminate a line of documents related to either a trust client. This information includes personal information about the grantor/owner, beneficiaries, and other related parties.
• Proper identification and classification of documents
• Input information into the document management system, checking for existing affiliations and ensuring information is complete.
• Ensure accurate bar coding, scanning and filing of original documents maintaining the flow of both electronic and hard-copied documents.