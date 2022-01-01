Menu

Mohamed El Habib CHARIF

Parma

En résumé

After having spent several years as QA/QC supervisor and site manager interim in construction project of oil & gas. I acquired
 Solid experience in Construction, site manager, construction manager, team leader, Quality Assurance, welding control inspection, civil work and related remits In-depth knowledge of ISO, ASME, ASTM, ACI AWS, API standards and Algerian Regulation of Hydrocarbon (ARH - décrets245 & 246 (APG & APV) in diverse settings.
 Ability to motivate multi-disciplinary teams and achieve significant results. Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills – at all levels. Adapt well to challenges, resilient and tenacious.
Also I acquired various competencies such as quality management system manager, project management, team management or also guiding the work. This has allowed me to learn rigor, the autonomy, and management of various situations.

My goal is to transit my enthusiasm, creativity & experience into a position, where I continue to provide the strategic and tactical leadership critical to retaining valued customers of an organization. I am certain that my presence in your team will prove to be beneficial to your organization


Mes compétences :
World
Excel
Power point
Auditeur ISO 9001
Testes mecanique
Inspecteur soudage
RT ASNT niveau 2
UT niveau 2
MPT niveau 2
PT niveau 2
Leader ship
Oil & gas
Construction
Suprvision
Management de qualité
Génie civil
Mécanique
Charpente métallique
ASME
Decret 245 & 246
Welding
ISO 900X Standard
Audit
Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity
Joint Venture
Calibration
Tank Erection
Quality Assurance
Mechanical Completion
CAPA
Quality Control
Chemical analysis
presentation skills
materials Analysis
fieldtrial mix design
X-rays
Ultrasound
Team Management
Steel
Site Preparation
Site Management
Responsible for interface
Quality Management
Preparation of inspection& test plan
Plumbing
Navy
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Magnetic Particle Inspection
Internal Audit
Installation
ISG Operations management
Hydrocarbons
HVAC
Continuous Improvement
Civil Engineering
Brazing
A Checks

Entreprises

  • BONATTI - QA/QC Manager

    Parma 2014 - maintenant Project: IWH - OURHOOD organisation

    * QA/QC Manager ;
    * Ensure technical integrity and HSE requirements are met cost effectively throughout the development cycle. ;

  • 3mec - QA/QC manager

    2014 - 2014 Project: documents preparation
    Position: QA/QC manager

  • BP - QA/QC engineer

    Cergy 2011 - 2013 Project: ISG construction department (KBA)
    Position: QA/QC engineer

    * Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity of contractor produced works and maintain strong Quality system to provide assurance that integrity as built into the works/service being supplied contractors

    * Ensure that all permanent materials are certified as required & meet the requirements of the required technical standards, ensure that all equipment, Electrical, Instrumentation & miscellaneous Civil Works are completed in accordance with the Project Specifications &acceptance of this work is adequately recorded, Ensure that records are kept to cover all pipes tracking data, weld in formation.
    * Extensive collaboration with contractor QA/QC site Manager, Initiate and answer Site Technical Queries (STQ) either at site level or through Engineering.
    * Prepare Inspection &Test Plan (ITP).
    * Prepare construction method statements.
    * Actively participate in HSSE walk downs. ;
    * Conduct Quality audits on Contractor works, Ensure detailed handover notes are prepared for Rota partner at the end of rotation

    * Review of Mechanical Completion dossier Pre-commissioning & commissioning ;

  • Statoil - Site manager

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Project: ISC compression project (TEG, REG, KBA)
    Position: Site manager

    * Responsible for interface with ISG Operations management for all matters.

    * COMPANIES' representative associated with any Project Site Emergency Response activities as per the Project Emergency Response Procedures.

    * Monitoring of construction activities in compliance with construction schedule. Arrange weekly meetings with Contractor's site management.

    * Management and coordination of site construction team members.

    * Monitor mechanical completion according to MC schedule, progressing of A-check sheets and prepare handover to Commissioning according mechanical completion schedule priorities.

    * Control of Work and attendance at the CONTRACTOR daily Permit to Work meeting. ;

  • BP - QA/QC Supervisor

    Cergy 2008 - 2009 Project: ISC compression project (TEG, REG, KBA)
    Position: QA/QC Supervisor

    * Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity of contractor produced works and maintain strong Quality system to provide assurance that integrity as built into the works/service being supplied contractors

    * Ensure that all permanent materials are certified as required & meet the requirements of the required technical standards, ensure that all equipment, Electrical, Instrumentation & miscellaneous Civil Works are completed in accordance with the Project Specifications &acceptance of this work is adequately recorded, Ensure that records are kept to cover all pipes tracking data, weld in formation.

    * Extensive collaboration with contractor QA/QC site Manager, Initiate and answer Site Technical Queries (STQ) either at site level or through Engineering ;
    * Actively participate in HSSE walk downs. ;
    * Conduct Quality audits on Contractor works, Ensure detailed handover notes are prepared for Rota partner at the end of rotation.

    Activities:

    * Civil Work
    * Piping
    * Pipeline
    * Welding work
    * painting
    * equipment
    * coating ;

  • Saipem - QA/QC Supervisor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2008 Project: SKB: Gas turbine central project of Berrouaghia (From 400 to 500 MW approx).
    Position: QA/QC Supervisor

    * Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity of contractor produced works and maintain strong Quality system.
    * Ensure that all permanent materials are certified as required & meet the requirements of the required technical standards, ensure that all equipment, Electrical, Instrumentation & miscellaneous Civil Works are completed in accordance with the Project Specifications &acceptance of this work is adequately recorded, Ensure that records are kept to cover all pipes tracking data, weld in formation.
    * Initiate and answer Site Technical Queries (STQ) either at site level or through Engineering

    * I oversee my staff performing all of the major QC activities required per the contract documents, including surveillance activities as follow ;
    * Civil work
    * Structural steel erection.
    * Tanks erection and welding.
    * Piping fabrication and erection
    * Equipments installation ;

  • Bechtel - QA/QC Supervisor

    San Francisco 2005 - 2006 Project: SONAHESS (Gas compression & Reinjection facilities)
    Position: QA/QC Supervisor

    * Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity of contractor produced works and maintain strong Quality system

    * Ensure that all permanent materials are certified as required & meet the requirements of the required technical standards, ensure that all equipment, Electrical, Instrumentation & miscellaneous Civil Works are completed in accordance with the Project Specifications &acceptance of this work is adequately recorded, Ensure that records are kept to cover all pipes tracking data, weld in formation.

    * I oversee my staff performing all of the major QC activities required per the contract documents, including surveillance

    Activities

    * surveillance to verify the compliance of activities with the project specification requirements

    * Monitor the welding in accordance with WPS. ;
    * Developing the Inspections & Test plans. ;
    * Participating in The QC kick-off meeting.
    * Reviewing:

    * Specifications
    * Procedures
    * Reports & Subcontractor documents.

    * Directing & supervising the discipline of QC Inspectors in their daily work:

    * Tanks erection and welding.
    * Piping fabrication and erection
    * Fire water pipe construction
    * Metallic structural erection
    * Mechanical equipment erection.
    * Concrete work (pipe rack foundations) ;
    * Building work. (Foundation and pre-cast concrete) ;

  • Saipem - Quality control supervisor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2003 - 2004 Project: ROD/ BRN (integrated development project)
    Position: Quality control supervisor

    * Directing & supervising the discipline of QC Inspectors in their daily work:

    * Tanks erection and welding.
    * Piping fabrication and erection
    * Fire water pipe construction
    * Metallic structural erection
    * Mechanical equipment erection.
    * Concrete work (pipe rack foundations) ;
    * Building work. (Foundation and pre-cast concrete) ;

  • Bechtel - Pipe Inspector

    San Francisco 2001 - 2002 Project: IN SALAH GAS Project Algeria
    Position: Pipe Inspector at Pipe mill manufacturing:

    Charged of:
    Attend to the welders Qualification.
    * Welding inspection
    * Destructive control:
    * Mechanical tests
    * Chemical analysis
    * Non destructive tests
    Automatic ultrasonic inspection
    Visual and dimensional Inspection.
    Weld radiograph Interpreter.
    Magnetic particle Inspection.

  • ATCE - Quality inspector of pipe

    1995 - 1999 Society : Algeria Technical Control Engineering (ATCE) for SONATRACH Projects: pipe fabrication (GME, GR2, GK2).
    Charged to inspect:
    * Welding inspection
    * Destructive control:
    * Mechanical tests
    * Chemical analysis
    * Non destructive tests
    * X-Ray
    * Magnetic particle
    * Ultra sonic inspection
    * Pipe Visual inspection ;
    * Coating inspection.
    * Base Pipe Visual inspection ;

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De La Marine Marchande (Bouismail)

    Bouismail 1983 - 1987 Officier mecanicien

    Conduite et maintenance du moteur principal et axillaires

  • Institut Supérieur De La Marine Marchande (Bouismail)

    Bouismail 1980 - 1987 Baccalaureate Degree

    Merchant navy mechanical engineer diploma
    Language

