Mohamed El Habib CHARIF

After having spent several years as QA/QC supervisor and site manager interim in construction project of oil & gas. I acquired
Solid experience in Construction, site manager, construction manager, team leader, Quality Assurance, welding control inspection, civil work and related remits In-depth knowledge of ISO, ASME, ASTM, ACI AWS, API standards and Algerian Regulation of Hydrocarbon (ARH - décrets245 & 246 (APG & APV) in diverse settings.
Ability to motivate multi-disciplinary teams and achieve significant results. Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills – at all levels. Adapt well to challenges, resilient and tenacious.
Also I acquired various competencies such as quality management system manager, project management, team management or also guiding the work. This has allowed me to learn rigor, the autonomy, and management of various situations.
My goal is to transit my enthusiasm, creativity & experience into a position, where I continue to provide the strategic and tactical leadership critical to retaining valued customers of an organization. I am certain that my presence in your team will prove to be beneficial to your organization
Mes compétences :
World
Excel
Power point
Auditeur ISO 9001
Testes mecanique
Inspecteur soudage
RT ASNT niveau 2
UT niveau 2
MPT niveau 2
PT niveau 2
Leader ship
Oil & gas
Construction
Suprvision
Management de qualité
Génie civil
Mécanique
Charpente métallique
ASME
Decret 245 & 246
Welding
ISO 900X Standard
Audit
Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity
Joint Venture
Calibration
Tank Erection
Quality Assurance
Mechanical Completion
CAPA
Quality Control
Chemical analysis
presentation skills
materials Analysis
fieldtrial mix design
X-rays
Ultrasound
Team Management
Steel
Site Preparation
Site Management
Responsible for interface
Quality Management
Preparation of inspection& test plan
Plumbing
Navy
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Magnetic Particle Inspection
Internal Audit
Installation
ISG Operations management
Hydrocarbons
HVAC
Continuous Improvement
Civil Engineering
Brazing
A Checks