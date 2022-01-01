Mohamed El Habib CHARIF

After having spent several years as QA/QC supervisor and site manager interim in construction project of oil & gas. I acquired

 Solid experience in Construction, site manager, construction manager, team leader, Quality Assurance, welding control inspection, civil work and related remits In-depth knowledge of ISO, ASME, ASTM, ACI AWS, API standards and Algerian Regulation of Hydrocarbon (ARH - décrets245 & 246 (APG & APV) in diverse settings.

 Ability to motivate multi-disciplinary teams and achieve significant results. Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills – at all levels. Adapt well to challenges, resilient and tenacious.

Also I acquired various competencies such as quality management system manager, project management, team management or also guiding the work. This has allowed me to learn rigor, the autonomy, and management of various situations.



My goal is to transit my enthusiasm, creativity & experience into a position, where I continue to provide the strategic and tactical leadership critical to retaining valued customers of an organization. I am certain that my presence in your team will prove to be beneficial to your organization





Mes compétences :

World

Excel

Power point

Auditeur ISO 9001

Testes mecanique

Inspecteur soudage

RT ASNT niveau 2

UT niveau 2

MPT niveau 2

PT niveau 2

Leader ship

Oil & gas

Construction

Suprvision

Management de qualité

Génie civil

Mécanique

Charpente métallique

ASME

Decret 245 & 246

Welding

ISO 900X Standard

Audit

Manage all aspects of quality / Integrity

Joint Venture

Calibration

Tank Erection

Quality Assurance

Mechanical Completion

CAPA

Quality Control

Chemical analysis

presentation skills

materials Analysis

fieldtrial mix design

X-rays

Ultrasound

Team Management

Steel

Site Preparation

Site Management

Responsible for interface

Quality Management

Preparation of inspection& test plan

Plumbing

Navy

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Magnetic Particle Inspection

Internal Audit

Installation

ISG Operations management

Hydrocarbons

HVAC

Continuous Improvement

Civil Engineering

Brazing

A Checks