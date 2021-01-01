Inass IANE

Menu

Entreprises

  • Sofrecom,Orange FT Group - Business Manager & Project Manager - Network & Services department

    2010 - maintenant Project Manager Benchmark Quality of Service for Africa, Middle East & Asia Campaigns for Orange :
    - Manage the measurement campaigns of QoS Benchmark for Voice and Data 2G/3G in 19 countries.
    - Regular follow-up of the project, garant of the work progress and the deadlines respect, restitution of the project results :
    * Organization, follow-up and back office support to the measurements
    * Management of the project team (9 consultants)
    * Data post-processing control and results delivery
    * Customer relationship (Orange affiliates in Africa, Middle-East & Asia)

    Participation to the design of an independent Business Unit (Network & Services) :
    - Definition of the departments’ objectives (Functional scope and capitalization) ;
    - Establishment of KPI’s – Dashboards and monthly reportings ;
    - Development of business processes & Management policies ;
    - Budgetary aspects (Billing process & Management Control) ;
    - Team Management (within the business unit) ;
    - Business development (intra group or local business, customer relationship, etc) ;

    Management of the departments’ activities :
    - Management of the activities delocalized in Morocco ;
    - Humain resources management ;
    - Project management : tasks planification, commitments tracking & monitoring (costs, objectives, deadlines) ;
    - Identification of local business opportunities, technical analysis of bids proposals ;
    - Business review, internal communication ;
    - Budget and analytical monitoring ;
    - Control, analysis and validation of monthly activities reports & global Dashboards ;

  • Sofrecom,Orange FT Group - Business Manager – Network & Services - Mobility

    Vincennes 2008 - 2009 Business Manager – Network & Services - Mobility
    Sofrecom,Orange FT Group
    July 2008 – December 2009 (1 year 6 months)Morocco
    IT Project manager :
    Development of an HR application for Management of Competencies & Skills, Career path, Internal Mobility & Recruitment, Trainning, and CV-Bank, with respect to People CMM Standard :
    - Monitoring & planification;
    - Staff management ;
    - Study and analysis of requirements and risks ;
    - Respect of People CMM quality standard in terms of processes & CMMI level 2 for deliverables ;
    - Software configuration management ;
    - Document management (DMS tool : Alfresco) ;
    - Application of CMMI Level 2 programing processes ;

    Project manager support - QoS AMEA Benchmark campaigns for Orange:
    - Support the operations director in the management of the project, preparation, planning and organization of measurements, post-processing and results analysis ;
    - Technical trainings in radio engineering - Actix ;
    - Assistance and support to the delocalization of the QoS AMEA Project in Morocco ;

    Support to Network & Services department management in Morocco :
    - Local support to the department’s chief officer (Sofrecom France) in managing the new telecom entity in Morocco ;
    - Sofrecom coordinator between Morocco & France ;
    - Support management of different business activities ;
    - Process establishment & workflow.

Formations

  • ENSIAS (Ecole Nationale Supérieure D Informatique Et D Analyse Des Systèmes) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2009 Master

  • IIHEM (International Institute For Higher Education In Morocco) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2002 - 2006 Bachelors Degree - Concentration in Management Information System

