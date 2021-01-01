Inass IANE

Sofrecom,Orange FT Group
- Business Manager & Project Manager - Network & Services department
2010 - maintenant
Project Manager Benchmark Quality of Service for Africa, Middle East & Asia Campaigns for Orange :
- Manage the measurement campaigns of QoS Benchmark for Voice and Data 2G/3G in 19 countries.
- Regular follow-up of the project, garant of the work progress and the deadlines respect, restitution of the project results :
* Organization, follow-up and back office support to the measurements
* Management of the project team (9 consultants)
* Data post-processing control and results delivery
* Customer relationship (Orange affiliates in Africa, Middle-East & Asia)
Participation to the design of an independent Business Unit (Network & Services) :
- Definition of the departments’ objectives (Functional scope and capitalization) ;
- Establishment of KPI’s – Dashboards and monthly reportings ;
- Development of business processes & Management policies ;
- Budgetary aspects (Billing process & Management Control) ;
- Team Management (within the business unit) ;
- Business development (intra group or local business, customer relationship, etc) ;
Management of the departments’ activities :
- Management of the activities delocalized in Morocco ;
- Humain resources management ;
- Project management : tasks planification, commitments tracking & monitoring (costs, objectives, deadlines) ;
- Identification of local business opportunities, technical analysis of bids proposals ;
- Business review, internal communication ;
- Budget and analytical monitoring ;
- Control, analysis and validation of monthly activities reports & global Dashboards ;
- Business Manager – Network & Services - Mobility
Vincennes
2008 - 2009
Business Manager – Network & Services - Mobility
July 2008 – December 2009 (1 year 6 months)Morocco
IT Project manager :
Development of an HR application for Management of Competencies & Skills, Career path, Internal Mobility & Recruitment, Trainning, and CV-Bank, with respect to People CMM Standard :
- Monitoring & planification;
- Staff management ;
- Study and analysis of requirements and risks ;
- Respect of People CMM quality standard in terms of processes & CMMI level 2 for deliverables ;
- Software configuration management ;
- Document management (DMS tool : Alfresco) ;
- Application of CMMI Level 2 programing processes ;
Project manager support - QoS AMEA Benchmark campaigns for Orange:
- Support the operations director in the management of the project, preparation, planning and organization of measurements, post-processing and results analysis ;
- Technical trainings in radio engineering - Actix ;
- Assistance and support to the delocalization of the QoS AMEA Project in Morocco ;
Support to Network & Services department management in Morocco :
- Local support to the department’s chief officer (Sofrecom France) in managing the new telecom entity in Morocco ;
- Sofrecom coordinator between Morocco & France ;
- Support management of different business activities ;
- Process establishment & workflow.