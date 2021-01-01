Menu

Inès BOUTAR

  • chargée de communication
  • THINK TANK SPORT ET CITOYENNETé
  • chargée de communication

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • THINK TANK SPORT ET CITOYENNETé - Chargée de communication

    Communication | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • INSTITUT D'ÉTUDES POLITIQUES (IEP) - SCIENCES PO

    Bordeaux (33000) 2007 - 2009

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel