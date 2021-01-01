Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Inès BOUTAR
Ajouter
Inès BOUTAR
chargée de communication
THINK TANK SPORT ET CITOYENNETé
chargée de communication
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
THINK TANK SPORT ET CITOYENNETé
- Chargée de communication
Communication | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200)
2011 - maintenant
Formations
INSTITUT D'ÉTUDES POLITIQUES (IEP) - SCIENCES PO
Bordeaux (33000)
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel