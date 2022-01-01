Menu

Inès ZAGHOUANE

  • Naos
  • acheteuse

Lyon

En résumé

Je suis actuellement en Master à l'INSEEC de Lyon en alternance chez Naos, en tant quapprentie acheteuse.

Dynamique, souriante, et curieuse de découvrir le monde de manière responsable, je souhaiterais orienter ma carrière professionnelle vers le domaine des achats et de la logistique internationale.

Currently doing a Master's degree at INSEEC in Lyon, I am working at the Saint-Laurent-De-Mûre logistic platform of the La Poste group as an operation manager.

Dynamic, smiling, and curious to discover the world in a responsible and ethic way, I would like to direct my professional career towards the field of international logistics.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/in%C3%A8s-z-478256a7/

Mes compétences :
Pack office (Excel TOSA 735)
Microsoft Dynamics
SAP

Organisation
Communication
Adaptabilité
Ecoute active
Autonomie

Entreprises

  • Naos - Acheteuse

    Autre | Lyon (69000) 2021 - maintenant - Suivi des KPI's
    - Gestion d'un portefeuille fournisseur
    - Support interne

  • La Poste - Responsable Operationnel

    Autre | Saint-Laurent-de-Mure (69720) 2020 - 2022 - Suivi des KPI's
    - Responsable de l'amélioration continu de la plateforme colis
    - 5S

  • Créamod & Event - Responsable commerciale

    2019 - 2019 Créamod & Event est une association qui met en avant la femme et entrepreneuriat dans les domaines tels que la beauté, la mode, la créativité etc.
    L'association met en place des moyens de faire connaitre des marques de jeunes créatrices/entrepreneuses par le biais d’évènements tels que des Masterclasses, des formations, ou d'autres types d’événements.

    Mon rôle au sein de cette organisation est de trouver des sponsors/partenaires et candidats afin de pouvoir réaliser ces évènements et atteindre l'objectif de Créamod & Event.

    https://www.creamodevent.com/

  • Rockwell Automation - Apprentice Inside Sales

    VOISINS LE BRETONNEUX 2017 - maintenant - Réalisation de propositions commerciale
    - Support des commercials itinérants
    - Réalisation d'un projet Pricing

  • Point P - Stagiaire

    2017 - 2017

  • Leader Price - Employée Commerciale

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Mise en rayon

  • l'Ambition d'Entreprendre - Vendeur à Domicile Indépendant

    2016 - 2016 Récolte de promesses de dons pour la croix rouge française.

  • parc OL - Hôtesse

    2016 - 2017 • Chargée de promotion et de vente des cartes OL
    • Chargée du bon déroulement des événements près des espaces de restauration
    • Équipière en buvette

  • La Miete, le Secour Populaire - Bénévole

    2015 - 2016 • Préparation de paniers repas
    • Distribution de ces paniers
    • Organisation d’événements
    • Tâches administratives

  • Carrefour - Employée Commerciale

    Massy 2015 - 2016 • Encaissement des clients
    • « Facing »

  • Orange Business Services - Stage de découverte

    2011 - 2011 • Stage d’observation du milieu du travail
    • Découverte du monde en entreprise et des différents services
    • Petit aperçu du monde du commerce

Formations

Réseau

