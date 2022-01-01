Inès ZAGHOUANE

Je suis actuellement en Master à l'INSEEC de Lyon en alternance chez Naos, en tant quapprentie acheteuse.



Dynamique, souriante, et curieuse de découvrir le monde de manière responsable, je souhaiterais orienter ma carrière professionnelle vers le domaine des achats et de la logistique internationale.



Currently doing a Master's degree at INSEEC in Lyon, I am working at the Saint-Laurent-De-Mûre logistic platform of the La Poste group as an operation manager.



Dynamic, smiling, and curious to discover the world in a responsible and ethic way, I would like to direct my professional career towards the field of international logistics.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/in%C3%A8s-z-478256a7/



Mes compétences :

Pack office (Excel TOSA 735)

Microsoft Dynamics

SAP



Organisation

Communication

Adaptabilité

Ecoute active

Autonomie