Iqbal ADDOU

Cosultant/Architecte J2EE au Maroc et aux Etats Unis.



Architecture et conception des sollutions J2EE et opensource



Expert en logiciel GED ZyImage de ZyLab



Vidéo surveillance numérique avec les produit visiowave/GE security



Ingénieur system C/C++ MFC,borland,windows,linux



2 Dernieres experiences chez

Snapdragon Medical INC Etats Unis ,Tampa

AtosOrigin Maroc ,Rabat



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Opensource

Architecture

Java

Java EE