Isabelle ESLING

PARIS

En résumé

De langue maternelle allemande et francaise, j ai plus de 20 ans d experience dans l enseignement des langues, de l allemand notamment, mais aussi du francais et de l anglais dans les etablissements prives et publics en France. J ai egalement de l experience dans la formation en allemand et en francais pour un public anglophone tout niveaux.

Depuis plus de 10 ans, je suis journaliste musical pour des sites anglophones pour lesquels j ai fait de nombreuses revues de CDs, d artistes et des interviews artistiques.
Je suis egalement un auteur publié de 10 livres, tous disponibles sur amazon, en trois langues. Mes livres en anglais, sont pour la plupart, disponibles sur lulu.com.

Residant actuellement a Paris, je recherche un poste de journaliste/redactrice presse ecrite ou web ou dans le domaine de l'édition. Si vous avez besoin d'un ghostwriter/rewriter ou d'un traducteur trilingue Allemand-Français-Anglais, je me tiens à votre disposition (tarifs à convenir). Je suis à l'écoute de toute proposition rémunérée digne d'intérêt dans les secteurs évoqués ci-dessus. Disponible a partir du 1 er septembre 2014.

Mes compétences :
Writing skills
Teaching foreign languages
Editing
Music journalism
Published Writer
Certified German teacher
Fiction
Biographies
Ecriture
Réseaux sociaux
Interviews
Promotion et marketing
Ghostwriting
Rewriting
Non-fiction
Reviews

Entreprises

  • Northern Books, USA - Published writer

    2019 - maintenant My prophetic book and 12th paperback has been published in September 2019.
    'Heart of a Savior' is available at lulu.com

  • Amazon kindle - Published writer

    2018 - maintenant I recently released 'Ascents' my fourth travel e-book that is linked with my fourth trip to Israel.

  • amazon kindle - Published writer

    2018 - maintenant I recently published an e-book on amazon kindle entitled 'Meshuga like a kabbalist'. It is available in kindle format on amazon and tells the story of my third trip to Eretz Israel.

    https://www.amazon.fr/Meshuga-like-kabbalist-venture-English-ebook/dp/B07CSK1WMN/ref=sr_1

  • amazon kindle - Published author

    2017 - maintenant My latest amazon kindle release is entitled " 7 Days in Israel: my journey to the Holy Land". Available on amazon kindle in e-book format.

  • Northern Books, USA - Published author

    2016 - maintenant Northern Books just released my e-book entitled "In the Light of the Holy Spirit". This e-book is a compilation of biblical studies from a Messianic perspective. It is FREE for download at lulu.com.

  • French lessons in Paris - Auto-entrepreneur

    2016 - maintenant Je propose des cours de Français et d'Allemand à un public anglophone à Paris.
    Pour plus d'informations, visitez;
    https://frenchlessonsinparis.net

  • Interculture ILC - Intervenant FLE

    2015 - maintenant J'enseigne le Français langue étrangère à des étrangers basés sur Paris.

  • Textbroker France - écrivain

    Mayence 2015 - maintenant Je rédige des articles pour différents clients sur des thèmes très variés.

  • Speaking Agency - Professeur d'allemand tous niveaux

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Je donne des cours d'allemand à un public varié, tous âges, tous niveaux, sur Paris.

  • Northern Books - Auteur publie

    2015 - maintenant J ai publie mon 9 eme livre avec Northern Books, USA.

  • Amazon kindle - Auteur

    2014 - maintenant J ai auto publie trois de mes romans sur Amazon kindle

  • College Joliot Curie - Professeur certifie d allemand

    2013 - maintenant

  • Rectorat de Creteil - Professeur d'allemand

    2013 - 2014 : professeur d'allemand au collège Joliot Curie, Pantin
    AUTEUR
    Eminem and the Detroit scene, white kid in a black music world (2012) Amber books, USA
    Unwrap Your Present, paru chez Hayden Kian, Novembre 2012, USA, actuellement disponible sur Lulu. Com et Smashwords. Com et Amazon ,

  • Hayden Kian - Published Author

    2012 - maintenant My self-help book, Unwrap Your Present, has been published in November 2012 by Hayden Kian Publishing

  • Delizon Editions - Published Author

    2012 - maintenant Delizon Editions will publish my novel Sous le Ciel de Paris, in French language on January the 28th, 2013.

  • Amber Books, USA - Published author

    2011 - maintenant My first book, Eminem and the Detroit Rap Scene, white kid in a black music world has been published in August 2012 by Amber Books

  • College Andre Malraux, Paris - Subsititute German teacher

    2010 - 2010 oral and written comprehension of German language
    culture,pronounciation, preparation to exams

  • The Language Machine - Language tutor

    2009 - maintenant teaching German and French to an English speaking public, all levels

  • The Eminem blog - Music journalist

    2005 - maintenant Since 2003, I have been offered by an Irish professional blogger, Gavin Sheridan to become a contributing writer. Through the years, I developed my craft and Mr Sheridan helped me get started as an independant music journalist at The Eminem Blog where I expressed mainly on hip hop related topics, I did a lot of artistic promotions and reviews. I also interviewed a wide range of artists. I am still doing it, as music journalism is a great passion

  • The Eminem Blog - JOURNALISTE

    2003 - maintenant rédaction d'articles, revues de CD et biographies d'artistes, interviews, revues de presse, promotion artistique ;

Formations

  • Collège André Malraux

    Rectorat De Paris 2004 - 2005 : vacataire en langue allemande, collège André Malraux(201ECTORAT DE NANCY-METZ :- vacataire en langue allemande : collège Louis Armand, lycée Georges de la Tour (

  • Université Metz

    Metz 1988 - 1989 DEA Etudes Germaniques

  • Rectorat De Nancy-Metz

    Metz 1988 - 1999

  • Université Paul Verlaine

    Metz 1987 - 1988 Licence

  • Université Paul Verlaine Metz LEA-AI (Metz)

    Metz 1983 - 1989 DEUG LEA; Licence et Maitrise Echanges Internationaux, DEA Etudes Germaniques

    titulaire d un BAC plus 5 Etudes Germaniques

  • Université Paul Verlaine

    Metz 1983 - 1986 DEUG LEA LANGUES ETRANGERES APPLIQUEES

    LANGUES

