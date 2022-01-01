Isabelle ESLING

De langue maternelle allemande et francaise, j ai plus de 20 ans d experience dans l enseignement des langues, de l allemand notamment, mais aussi du francais et de l anglais dans les etablissements prives et publics en France. J ai egalement de l experience dans la formation en allemand et en francais pour un public anglophone tout niveaux.



Depuis plus de 10 ans, je suis journaliste musical pour des sites anglophones pour lesquels j ai fait de nombreuses revues de CDs, d artistes et des interviews artistiques.

Je suis egalement un auteur publié de 10 livres, tous disponibles sur amazon, en trois langues. Mes livres en anglais, sont pour la plupart, disponibles sur lulu.com.



Residant actuellement a Paris, je recherche un poste de journaliste/redactrice presse ecrite ou web ou dans le domaine de l'édition. Si vous avez besoin d'un ghostwriter/rewriter ou d'un traducteur trilingue Allemand-Français-Anglais, je me tiens à votre disposition (tarifs à convenir). Je suis à l'écoute de toute proposition rémunérée digne d'intérêt dans les secteurs évoqués ci-dessus. Disponible a partir du 1 er septembre 2014.



Mes compétences :

Writing skills

Teaching foreign languages

Editing

Music journalism

Published Writer

Certified German teacher

Fiction

Biographies

Ecriture

Réseaux sociaux

Interviews

Promotion et marketing

Ghostwriting

Rewriting

Non-fiction

Reviews