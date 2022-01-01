Menu

Isabelle LYOTHIER

ALLSCHWIL

Entreprises

  • Actelion Pharmaceuticals - Chef de laboratoire, chimie médicinale

    2009 - maintenant

  • Speedel Experimenta - Chef de laboratoire

    2006 - 2009

  • ETH Zurich - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2005 - 2006 Chercheur postdoctoral dans le groupe de Prof. Carreira, en catalyse asymmétrique.

  • Novartis - Associé de recherche

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1998 - 2001

Formations

  • University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 2001 - 2005 Organic Chemistry

    PhD in natural product synthesis in the group of Prof. Paterson. Total synthesis of Discodermolide

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 1994 - 1997 Synthèse organique industrielle

