Isabelle LYOTHIER
Isabelle LYOTHIER
ALLSCHWIL
Entreprises
Actelion Pharmaceuticals
- Chef de laboratoire, chimie médicinale
2009 - maintenant
Speedel Experimenta
- Chef de laboratoire
2006 - 2009
ETH Zurich
- Postdoctoral Researcher
2005 - 2006
Chercheur postdoctoral dans le groupe de Prof. Carreira, en catalyse asymmétrique.
Novartis
- Associé de recherche
RUEIL MALMAISON
1998 - 2001
Formations
University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)
Cambridge
2001 - 2005
Organic Chemistry
PhD in natural product synthesis in the group of Prof. Paterson. Total synthesis of Discodermolide
Ecole Centrale Marseille
Marseille
1994 - 1997
Synthèse organique industrielle
Anne LYOTHIER
Céline SALAVERT
Fatima BELKHADEM
Jean-Luc PEISNER
Jean-Michel BARACHY
Julien POTHIER
Laurent LYOTHIER
Pascal BARTHÉLÉMY
Sophie RICHAUD-CASSAYRE