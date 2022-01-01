Retail
Isabelle MAILLOU
Isabelle MAILLOU
Alençon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CER FRANCE ORNE
- RESPONSABLE SERVICE SOCIAL CLIENTS / CONSULTANTE RH
Alençon
2009 - maintenant
CER FRANCE CHARENTE
- CONSULTANTE RELATIONS HUMAINES ET COACH INTERNE
2004 - 2009
CER FRANCE CHARENTE
- CONSEILLERE D'ENTREPRISES
Paris
1984 - 2004
Formations
Université Poitiers MSG
Poitiers
1981 - 1984
MAITRISE DE GESTION
Université Poitiers IUT GEA
Poitiers
1979 - 1981
FINANCES COMPTABILITE
Réseau
Brigitte FEL
Cécile MORAND
Dr. Emeric LEBRETON
Fabienne BALLÉ
Marc COUSIN
Marcel MOUCHEL
Marlène ROUMEGOUS
Mickael GILLE
Raymond TAUBE
Sophie JAN