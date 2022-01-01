Menu

Isabelle MAKA

TOULOUSE

More than 20 years of experience in Marketing, Service and Sales positions in France and in international business environment. Solid and extensive knowhow in HVAC products and BtoC (Home Improvement, DIY retail).
Passionate about products and creating new solutions to fulfill customers needs, focused on bottom line, and always aiming to make people grow.
I believe my strengh is leading business from a clear vision to success on the field, engaging people, and being able to deal with both macro and micro, because even the best strategy can fail without deeply caring about details !

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Key account management
leadership
univers HVAC
Microsoft Excel
environnement SAP
service après vente
product management
analyse et synthèse
Service client
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • SOLID ROCK - Consultante Indépendante

    2019 - maintenant MON EXPÉRIENCE
    Directrice Commerciale & Marketing chez un industriel du second oeuvre du bâtiment sur le canal Retail (GSB) pendant plus de 20 ans, j’ai non seulement l'expérience de la relation Grands Comptes, des appels d'offres internationaux, du marketing produit et opérationnel et de la conduite du changement, mais aussi l’expérience d'initiatives "out of the box" sur la formation des équipes (formation technique, formation et coaching Excel) et l'amélioration du parcours client avec entre autres la création d'un système dédié de sav, la digitalisation des outils de la force de vente ou la création de solutions online de promos ciblées.

    LA RAISON D’ÊTRE DE SOLID ROCK
    Pas de grandes théories : des solutions simples et efficaces pour accompagner la croissance, le changement, les phases de tension. Depuis le diagnostic jusqu'à la formation des équipes, j'accompagne ou je prends en main vos projets :
    - appels d'offres internationaux GSB
    - marketing (opérationnel & produit)
    - pricing
    - parcours client
    - management de transition

    POURQUOI "SOLID ROCK" ?
    - Parce que Rock Climbing / l'escalade, c'est apprendre, tomber, repartir, progresser. Mais c'est aussi un excellent prétexte pour découvrir des spots épargnés par le masstourism !
    - Parce que Rock Music / la musique que j'écoute et que je joue, une source d'énergie en AC/DC ;-)
    Vous avez un projet en vue, une problématique à régler ?
    Contactez-moi via LinkedIn ou directement par mail :

    // isabelle.maka@solid-rock.fr

  • Ariston Thermo Group - DIRECTRICE COMMERCIALE Retail

    Milano 2001 - 2019 EN CHARGE DU CANAL RETAIL EN FRANCE
    - Définition de la stratégie commerciale.
    - Négociation des contrats & plans de vente avec les centrales d'achat en Retail, principalement en GSB (grande distribution de bricolage). Développement du portefeuille clients.
    - Management d'une équipe de 4 commerciaux terrain.
    - Création et suivi des outils de pilotage (KPI de contrôle de gestion) et de planification (prévisions de vente).
    - Marketing produit : création des gammes, packagings, notices.
    - Marketing opérationnel : documentation, sites web, promotions, outil digitaux de la force de vente.
    - Gestion des appels d'offres internationaux en DIY Home Improvement en tant que contact principal, leader sur la stratégie commerciale, la définition des produits, et la phase de saisie des offres sur les outils extranet des clients.

    PRINCIPALES MISSIONS /
    - 2018 | Mise en place des outils digitaux de la force de vente.
    - 2017 | Redressement des activités Retail en Belgique sur une mission d'un an destinée à recréer les conditions de la croissance, en termes d'organisation commerciale, de relation client, et de gamme de produits.
    - 2015 | création d'un nouveau concept de promotion à la carte développé via une interface web.
    - 2011 | Lancement d'un programme de workshops internationaux en interne pour coordonner les actions des key accounts sur 13 pays d'Europe.
    - 2008 | Chef de projet pour la création des deux premières générations de chauffe eau thermodynamique pour l'Europe, en collaboration avec les équipes R&D groupe et les marchés.
    - 2004 | Création du SAV dédié consommateur final avec une équipe de 6 opérateurs : scripts de dépannage, formation, création des KPI qualité (Call Rate) et Net Promoter Score.
    - 2002 | Gestion de la fusion des 3 activités Retail lors du rachat de Chaffoteaux et STV par Ariston.

  • Ariston Thermo Group - CHEF DE PRODUITS

    Milano 1999 - 2001 En charge des gammes balnéo et climatisation, je définis en collaboration avec les équipes R&D Italie les gammes de produits destinées au marché Français.
    Je lance la gamme climatisation en France en gérant le projet depuis l'étude de marché initiale jusqu'aux premières prises de commande.

  • Ariston Thermo Group - ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE

    Milano 1997 - 1999 En charge de 150 magasins de bricolage et 50 négoces sur la moitié sud de la France.

  • Cali decor - CHEF DE SECTEUR ESPAGNE & SUD OUEST

    1995 - 1996

  • Leroy Merlin - CHEF DE SECTEUR STAGIAIRE

    Lezennes 1994 - 1994 Rayon salles de bains / magasin de Tourville (Rouen)

