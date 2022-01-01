Isabelle MAKA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
More than 20 years of experience in Marketing, Service and Sales positions in France and in international business environment. Solid and extensive knowhow in HVAC products and BtoC (Home Improvement, DIY retail).
Passionate about products and creating new solutions to fulfill customers needs, focused on bottom line, and always aiming to make people grow.
I believe my strengh is leading business from a clear vision to success on the field, engaging people, and being able to deal with both macro and micro, because even the best strategy can fail without deeply caring about details !
Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management de projets
Key account management
leadership
univers HVAC
Microsoft Excel
environnement SAP
service après vente
product management
analyse et synthèse
Service client
Conduite du changement