Isabelle MAKA

More than 20 years of experience in Marketing, Service and Sales positions in France and in international business environment. Solid and extensive knowhow in HVAC products and BtoC (Home Improvement, DIY retail).

Passionate about products and creating new solutions to fulfill customers needs, focused on bottom line, and always aiming to make people grow.

I believe my strengh is leading business from a clear vision to success on the field, engaging people, and being able to deal with both macro and micro, because even the best strategy can fail without deeply caring about details !



Mes compétences :

Management d'équipe

Management de projets

Key account management

leadership

univers HVAC

Microsoft Excel

environnement SAP

service après vente

product management

analyse et synthèse

Service client

Conduite du changement