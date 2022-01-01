Menu

Isabelle MARTIN

NANCY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALAGH - Infirmiere

    2012 - 2014

Formations

  • Faculte De Medecine

    Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy 2013 - 2014 DIU Plaies et Cicatrisation

  • IFSI Lionnois (Nancy)

    Nancy 1995 - 1998

Réseau