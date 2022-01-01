Retail
Isabelle MAUCLERE
Saint-Étienne
Entreprises
Franprix Leader Price Fonctions Supports
- Responsable CSP comptabilité magasin marge/CA/caisse-coffre
Saint-Étienne
2014 - maintenant
AUCHAN
- Chef Comptable
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2008 - 2014
AUchan Val d'Europe
AUCHAN
- Chef Comptable
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2002 - 2008
Auchan Neuilly sur Marne
AUCHAN
- Adjointe chef comptable
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2001 - 2002
Auchan Neuilly sur Marne
AUCHAN
- Responsable fournisseurs
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1999 - 2001
Auchan La Défense
AUCHAN
- Adjointe responsable fournisseur
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1994 - 1999
Auchan issy les Moulineaux
AUCHAN
- Assistante commerciale
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1992 - 1994
AUCHAN Issy-les-Moulineaux
Auchan
- Chef comptable
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1992 - 2008
Christine PIQUE
Denis BOUILLET
Fabrice AUMONT
Gaëlle MARTINAT
Guilbert DAMIEN
Isabelle BERTHIER
Isabelle CATHALA
Laurence AUMONT
Thomas DELEBARRE
Tigziri KAHINA