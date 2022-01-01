Retail
Isabelle MERIAN
Isabelle MERIAN
PARIS
Entreprises
FAGERH
- Directrice
PARIS
1992 - maintenant
Confédération Française du Commerce de Gros (CFCG)
- Secrétaire Générale
1986 - 1992
Institut Lillois d'Education Permanente (ILEP)
- Formatrice
1985 - 1986
Formations
SORBONNE PARIS 1
1993 - 2004
Séminaire de philosophie "Déconstruire le social"
Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne/Paris X Nanterre
Paris
1984 - 1987
Maîtrise en droit privé/ DEA de droit social
Institut D'Etudes Politiques De Paris (Paris)
Paris
1979 - 1982
Diplôme de l'IEP de Paris 1982
Réseau
Aïda PERICHON
Alain CHAMBON
Catalin NACHE
Ghislain POISSONNEAU
Isabelle ASENSI CARILLO
Mathilde MIGNOT
Patrick VOISOT
Philippe GUILLEMAIN
Stéphane LACOMBE