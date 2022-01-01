Menu

Isabelle NAIRAUD

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Indépendante - Conseil en information et documentation

    maintenant

  • SCET Ouest - Animation de réseau

    2000 - 2003

  • SCET - Responsable Centre de ressources

    PARIS 1992 - 2000

Formations

Réseau