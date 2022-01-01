Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle NENNIG
Ajouter
Isabelle NENNIG
HAGUENEAU, STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BGL BNP PARIBAS
- Superviseur VN d'inventaire
2011 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Colbert
Thionville
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel