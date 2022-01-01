Retail
Isabelle NICOD
Isabelle NICOD
Lille
Entreprises
Partenord Habitat
- RESPONSABLE SANTE SECURITE
Lille
2014 - maintenant
PARTENORD Habitat
- Auditeur interne
Lille
2009 - 2014
Groupe CMH
- Responsable Nord Mobilité
1992 - 2000
Formations
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante ICH
Lille
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Attila VALENCIENNES
Caroline LAURENT
Cédric LARRIBAU
Elisabeth MAES
Emeric MARTIN
Hicham KHALFI
Jean Pascal MOREL
Olivier LE RIGOLEUR
Sébastien MILLIERE
Yamina BELLAHCENE