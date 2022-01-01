Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle ORARD
Ajouter
Isabelle ORARD
FEYZIN
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Feyzin
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SODEXO Solutions de Motivation
- Assistante Commerciale
2008 - maintenant
AMERICAN EXPRESS
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE
RUEIL MALMAISON
2005 - 2008
AMERICAN EXPRESS
- SERVICE RELATION CLIENTS
RUEIL MALMAISON
2000 - 2005
Formations
Ecole De Conde
Lyon
1989 - 1991
BTS Tourisme Option production
Lycée Juliette Recamier
Lyon
1985 - 1988
Bac A2
Réseau
Caroline CHESNEAU
Celine PIVETEAU
Christian SOVY
Damien BUSNEL
Herve VANHOVE
Isabelle WELLER
Nicolas MELNIK
Robert EMERIAT
Valerie DELACHAUX
Virginie GIBET